PM Modi Launches RDI Scheme With Rs One Lakh Crore To Stimulate Private Sectore R&D

The Emerging Science & Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 was launched at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday, bringing together more than 3,000 participants, including Nobel laureates, scientists, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The event aims to explore advancements across 11 thematic areas - from artificial intelligence and quantum technology to sustainable energy and healthcare innovation.

During the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Modi launched the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund, a Rs 1-lakh-crore corpus aimed at stimulating private-sector investment in research and development.

The fund is designed to improve capital availability for high-risk, high-impact projects with transformative potential.

“This Rs 1 lakh crore is for you. It is to increase your capabilities. It is to open new opportunities for you. Our effort is to promote research and development in the private sector as well,” he said.

Modi also announced the establishment of the Anusandhan Research Foundation to bolster research and innovation across Indian universities, fostering stronger academic and technological ecosystems.

Emphasising India's growing global stature, he noted that the country has evolved from being a consumer of technology to a 'pioneer in technology-driven transformation'.

In addition to the fund launch, the Prime Minister released a coffee table book showcasing India's scientific milestones and unveiled a vision document outlining the nation's strategic roadmap for science and technology advancement.

ESTIC 2025 will continue over the next three days, featuring high-level discussions and collaborative sessions to chart the course for India's innovation-led growth in the global science and technology arena.

