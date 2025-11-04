India, New Zealand Resume FTA Talks In Auckland With Focus On Trade Rules & Services
The talks aim to advance a balanced and comprehensive trade pact that strengthens economic engagement between the two nations.
Key focus areas in this round include trade in goods and services, as well as rules of origin.
Officials from both sides are continuing efforts to build on earlier progress, resolve outstanding issues, and fast-track discussions to reach the agreement at the earliest.
Both nations have reiterated their commitment to developing a modern and inclusive trade framework aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity.
