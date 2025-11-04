Investornewsbreaks Venhub Global, Inc. Opens Smart Store At Los Angeles Union Station, Expanding Autonomous Retail Presence

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VenHub Global, a developer of fully autonomous retail technology, today announced the opening of its newest Smart Store at Los Angeles Union Station, the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and one of the country's most iconic transportation hubs. The installation, completed in just a few days with zero disruption to operations, marks VenHub's fifth Southern California Smart Store and second collaboration with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“Metro”). The Union Station East location offers more than 400 essential products for over 60,000 daily travelers, underscoring VenHub's speed, precision and scalability in high-traffic environments.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

