Swiss resort bar has missed annual checks before deadly fire
(MENAFN) Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that the Swiss ski resort bar where 40 people lost their lives in a New Year’s fire had not received any safety inspections for the past five years, despite regulations requiring annual checks.
The mayor of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Feraud, stated that Le Constellation bar had not had any safety checks, investigations, or auditing for five years before the fire that killed 40 people and injured 116. In a news conference, he added that all sparkler candles, which were blamed for igniting the fire, have now been banned inside venues.
Investigators have said that the blaze likely started when sparkling candles attached to champagne bottles came too close to the ceiling, setting the fire in motion. “Periodic inspections were not conducted between 2020 and 2025,” the mayor said, expressing that officials “bitterly regret” the lapse.
Feraud clarified that determining the cause of the fire and assigning responsibility is “the job of the investigators,” but emphasized that the municipality was committed to full transparency as they “owe it to the victims and their families.”
The mayor also made it clear that he and his councilors would not resign, noting that they were chosen by the people of Crans-Montana and would not “jump ship now.” “We’re profoundly sorry, and I know how hard that will be for the families,” Feraud added.
He stressed that it is ultimately the responsibility of the ski bar’s management to ensure compliance with regulations. The comments follow the announcement from Valais police that a criminal investigation had been opened into the deadly fire, which has raised questions about underage entry, blocked exits, and previous inspection failures.
