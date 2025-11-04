403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Chamber Explores Trade Co-Operation With Burkina Faso
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri held a meeting yesterday with a trade delegation from Burkina Faso at the chamber's Lusail headquarters.
The delegation, which included representatives from a number of companies operating in the agricultural and commercial sectors, was led by Abdoulaye Sawadogo, chairman of the Nafaso Group, and accompanied by Amidou Coulibaly, chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Burkina Faso in Qatar.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral co-operation between Qatar and Burkina Faso in the fields of trade, agriculture, and the economy, as well as the vital role of the Qatari private sector in promoting trade relations between the two countries.
The meeting also touched on the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding between Qatar Chamber and the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce to strengthen co-operation between the two chambers, create broader opportunities for collaboration between business communities from both countries, and promote mutual investments.
In his remarks, al-Mansouri affirmed the chamber's readiness to co-operate with the Burkinabe side to further develop trade and investment relations between the two nations.
He noted that the current level of trade exchange remains below aspirations and emphasised the importance of strengthening the role of the private sector in fostering mutual investments and enhancing trade flows.
The delegation, which included representatives from a number of companies operating in the agricultural and commercial sectors, was led by Abdoulaye Sawadogo, chairman of the Nafaso Group, and accompanied by Amidou Coulibaly, chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Burkina Faso in Qatar.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral co-operation between Qatar and Burkina Faso in the fields of trade, agriculture, and the economy, as well as the vital role of the Qatari private sector in promoting trade relations between the two countries.
The meeting also touched on the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding between Qatar Chamber and the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce to strengthen co-operation between the two chambers, create broader opportunities for collaboration between business communities from both countries, and promote mutual investments.
In his remarks, al-Mansouri affirmed the chamber's readiness to co-operate with the Burkinabe side to further develop trade and investment relations between the two nations.
He noted that the current level of trade exchange remains below aspirations and emphasised the importance of strengthening the role of the private sector in fostering mutual investments and enhancing trade flows.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment