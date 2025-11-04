Merck Kgaa, Darmstadt, Germany Signs Long-Term Renewable Energy Contract For South Korea Sites



20-year Power Purchase Agreement with SK Innovation E&S to add 16 MW of renewable electricity capacity starting in December 2027 Supports company's 2030 sustainability targets to source 80% renewable electricity and reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50%

DARMSTADT, Germany, November 4, 2025 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SK Innovation E&S to deliver 16 megawatts (MW) of new renewable electricity capacity for its Life Science sites in Daejeon and Songdo, South Korea. This PPA is the company's longest renewable energy commitment in APAC and underscores its focus on leadership in manufacturing sustainability as a driver of business innovation.

“This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to manufacturing sustainability in Korea,” said Tim Jaeger, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.“By adding renewable electricity to the grid for our operations in South Korea, we are taking further measures to reduce our environmental impact and enabling our customers do the same.”

When operational in late 2027, the PPA will provide approximately 21,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, meeting approximately 75% of its Life Science business's electricity demand in South Korea.

This new agreement builds on the company's global renewable energy portfolio, which includes virtual PPAs in Europe and North America, as well as additional PPAs and onsite installations worldwide. Together, these initiatives keep the company on track to achieve its 2030 target of sourcing 80% of purchased electricity from renewable sources ahead of schedule and to reach climate-neutral operations by 2040.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 26,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

Around 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark“Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit .

