Chattahoochee Nature Center Gets Renewed Stewardship With Georgia-Pacific As A Partner

MENAFN - 3BL) This month, I completed a six-year term as trustee of the Chattahoochee Nature Center, Inc. CNC plays an important role in Metro Atlanta and across the Chattahoochee River watershed, connecting people with nature. During this period, the incredible board, senior leadership, and staff launched and executed a capital campaign that rebuilt the river boardwalk, significantly improving the visitor experience.

As the Center celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, we have updated our strategic plan, and a second capital campaign is in the process of completion. This will enable CNC to expand its capacity to teach tomorrow's nature enthusiasts through school programs, summer camp, and other experiential opportunities.

I appreciate the support of CNC President and CEO Natasha Rice and board chair Nick DiLuzio during my tenure. Georgia-Pacific LLC has had a longstanding mutually beneficial relationship with CNC, which will continue as David Brabham now joins the board.

