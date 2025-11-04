Family And Friends Can Help You Make The First Step Toward Wellness

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

“I'm busy.”

“I feel fine.”

“I just don't want to...”

These tend to be the most common responses to hearing it's time to schedule a doctor appointment, whether for a checkup or a health screening. Putting off going to the doctor can be all too common. Not only that, but it appears to be more prevalent.

According to the 2025 Wellness Matters Survey from Aflac, 90% of Americans reported putting off recommended health screenings this year, up from 85% in 2024.1 People offer a variety of reasons for leaving these appointments off the calendar, including believing they are perfectly healthy or just feeling embarrassed.1

If you're someone whose finger hovers over the calendar app, trying to motivate yourself to choose a good day for an appointment, you aren't alone. Fortunately, there's a great way to help get motivated, and it's right there in your contacts list.

Here's how reaching out to friends and family for support and encouragement can help ease anxieties around going to the doctor.

Family history

One common occurrence that can nudge people toward the doctor office is seeing a friend or loved one go through a health challenge. In fact, 69% of millennials say they were prompted to take charge of their own health when seeing a family member or a friend deal with a health scare.1

If possible, talking to family members about medical history can be a helpful step. Among people diagnosed with cancer, 70% of people say they also had a family member receive a diagnosis.1 So if you're able to find out about a family history of cancer, or other health concerns, it could have an impact on your own health care journey.

It can also be important to discuss what you may find out with your regular doctor. If you can learn about family history, relay that info to your doctor so they can provide the best care. In fact, finding a primary care provider (PCP) can be a good idea. According to the Wellness Matters Survey, 79% of people who have a PCP say they consult a doctor about health concerns, while 63% say they get regular checkups.1

Prioritizing health together

Something great happens when you reach out and tell loved ones how you're working on your health.

They tend to start to do the same thing! People who feel their friends and family prioritize their health, from annual wellness visits to dental exams and therapy sessions, are more likely to do so themselves.1 It's like a domino effect - once one person gets started on their health care journey, the people around them might just follow suit.

You could be the one to get the ball rolling for your loved ones. Schedule your annual doctor appointment and let the whole group chat know. Encourage everyone to do the same!

Communication is key

If you feel uncomfortable addressing a health concern with a doctor, try reaching out to friends and family first. As an initial step, it can be a good way to start talking about it, and you certainly wouldn't be alone. Nearly half (44%) of Gen Z women consult with friends and family when they are dealing with a health concern.1

In fact, communication can be the key when it comes to taking care of yourself, or making sure friends and family do the same. The Wellness Matters Survey shows that 57% of Americans say they have either urged a loved one to visit the doctor or have been nudged to go themselves.1

By doing so, you can become an advocate for those you care about, and we've already talked about how that can encourage you to take care of yourself, too.

Even though these conversations might be tough to begin, they may work. A full 59% of people believe they saw a better health care outcome after advocating for themselves or a loved one.1 And once you urge a friend or family member to schedule a checkup or health screening, you might then schedule your own appointment. Of those who say they“nagged” or urged a loved one to get checked, 62% say they are more likely to do the same, according to Wellness Matters.1

Health care is a journey

Taking care of your health can be a journey, and it's a trip that might be easier with friends and family by your side. Being there for them, and having them return the favor, might help to ease the nerves associated with seeing the doctor or even just scheduling an appointment.

Typically, reaching out to each other is both a positive and a proactive choice, and it's one that can have crucial ripple effects for your future - and theirs.

To learn more information that can help you be more active in your health care journey, visit Aflac/WellnessMatters.



