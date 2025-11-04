Direct Relief Expands Global Humanitarian Operations With Opening Of European Headquarters In Frankfurt

MENAFN - 3BL) FRANKFURT, Germany, November 4, 2025 /3BL/ - In response to rising global health needs and growing strain on public health systems, Direct Relief has opened a new European headquarters to enhance its ability to deliver essential medical resources to communities facing urgent health challenges.

“This expansion reflects Direct Relief's commitment to addressing urgent health needs wherever they arise,” said Amy Weaver, CEO of Direct Relief.“Establishing a presence in Europe enables greater collaboration and helps ensure that critical medical resources reach the people and places that need them most-quickly and reliably.”

The new European headquarters, based in Frankfurt and legally registered in Germany as Direct Relief gGmbH, will serve as a logistics and partnership hub, building on long-standing collaborations with European pharmaceutical and medical product manufacturers.

“Frankfurt is proud to welcome Direct Relief as part of our international community,” said Eileen O'Sullivan, Deputy Mayor for International Affairs of the City of Frankfurt.“Establishing their European headquarters here strengthens Frankfurt's role as a global hub for collaboration and humanitarian engagement and contributes to strengthening democracy through international solidarity.”

Over the past decade, Direct Relief has delivered more than $16 billion USD in medical aid throughout Europe and around the world. Roughly a quarter of the medicines Direct Relief delivers worldwide originate in Europe, supported by partnerships with leading European companies.

"We're grateful to Direct Relief for their longstanding partnership and look forward to supporting and working with them as they expand their important work,” said Bayer AG Chief Executive Officer Bill Anderson.“Bayer's mission is Health for all, Hunger for none. And we see organizations like Direct Relief as vital partners in achieving that mission"

As health systems face mounting pressure from conflict, climate-related disasters, and economic instability, the ability to deliver targeted, high-impact humanitarian medical aid has become increasingly vital.

“Promoting health equity is at the heart of our sustainability efforts,” said Shashank Deshpande, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors at Boehringer Ingelheim.“Direct Relief's expansion in Europe strengthens global health systems and ensures critical care reaches underserved communities worldwide. We are proud to support their mission and to help deliver sustainable health solutions where they are needed most."

Europe has been integral to Direct Relief's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, which has surpassed $2 billion USD in medical aid since the war began in 2022.

“Direct Relief has been consistently supporting Ukraine's healthcare system throughout the war,” said Viktor Liashko, Ukraine's Minister of Health.“ This assistance is coordinated with the Ministry of Health, ensuring that resources are directed where they are needed most. We highly value this partnership, which saves Ukrainian lives and strengthens the resilience of healthcare services. In the most challenging moments - when hospitals operate under shelling, when the power goes out but doctors continue treating patients - the support of Direct Relief is especially tangible. It stands as an example of effective international solidarity, embodied in concrete results: modern equipment, medicines, backup power systems, and the development of rehabilitation and mental health services.”