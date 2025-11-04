World Social Summit: Sheikha Moza Participates In High-Level Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA), HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, participated today, November 4, in a high-level session entitled "Education as the Foundation of the New Social Contract," as part of the proceedings of the Second World Summit for Social Development, held in Doha.



In a speech delivered during the session, Her Highness emphasized that genuine development is rooted in the human being, both its starting point and its ultimate goal. She stressed that education remains the fundamental pillar upon which progress and national advancement are built.





Her Highness noted that while development is a frequent topic of discussion, societies often hesitate to embrace its core components, chief among them, the human being, as the core and the ultimate beneficiary of progress.



Her Highness pointed out that human capital is described as the most valuable resource; therefore, education stands as the most enduring investment, as it serves as the source of advancement and the structural base for sustainable development. She explained that education is not just one sector among many; it is the foundation of them all, stressing that without education, there can be no economy, no politics, no healthcare, no culture, and no sustainable environment.





Her Highness addressed the development experience of the State of Qatar, which has made education and investment in human beings a key focus of its journey towards sustainable development, saying that she is firmly convinced that success in achieving sustainable development is not limited to those who possess the most abundant resources, but rather to those who manage and invest them well.



Her Highness added that this is the vision that has driven Qatar to establish a development path that places young people in their natural place in shaping the future, as educated, innovative, entrepreneurial, and participatory citizens in decision-making. This inspiring vision has yielded impressive successes, manifested in the state's investment in its natural resources, the development of its human capital, and the creation of favorable job opportunities instead of replicating traditional jobs.



Her Highness also stressed the importance of education as a pillar of social development, saying that education is the first pillar of development. There is no development without knowledge, and no renaissance without an enlightened mind. Education is not a luxury, a privilege, or a favor, but rather a right, a responsibility, and a tool for liberating the mind, building competencies, preserving values, and generating ideas that change the face of the world. Education is, above all, a matter of a nation's existence and survival or its demise. She stressed that the envisioned sustainable development must go hand in hand with education, inseparable and never lagging behind it.





For his part, Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres delivered a speech in which he stressed the importance of education as a pillar for achieving sustainable development, promoting social justice and human empowerment, praising the State of Qatar and the prominent role of Her Highness in supporting education and accelerating progress towards the fourth Sustainable Development Goal.



HE the UN Secretary-General noted that some 272 million children and young people are still out of school around the world, and that millions of those who are enrolled in classrooms are suffering from low levels of academic achievement, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.



His Excellency also pointed out that there is a severe shortage of teachers, estimated at 44 million globally, stressing the importance of supporting them and providing the necessary training and tools. He indicated that there are four urgent areas for reform, including financing education, expanding access opportunities for all, ensuring teacher qualification, and enhancing the quality of education, including literacy, mathematics, science, critical thinking, digital skills, and entrepreneurship.



HE the UN Secretary-General affirmed that the Doha Political Declaration strengthens international efforts to eradicate poverty and ensure decent work and social inclusion, stressing that education is the most powerful tool for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and a key driver of transformation in societies and countries.



On the other hand, a high-level discussion session was held, gathering President of the Republic of Kenya HE Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Albania HE Bajram Begaj, and President of the Republic of Palau HE Surangel Whipps.



The session focused on the importance of education as a fundamental pillar of social development, and its role in eliminating poverty and promoting decent work and social inclusion, in addition to exploring ways to finance education and employ technologies and artificial intelligence to ensure more equitable and inclusive education in light of rapid digital and environmental transformations.



President of the Republic of Kenya HE Dr. William Ruto emphasized that education is not a cost but a real investment in the future, stressing that it represents the strongest tools for empowerment and development for societies and countries.



His Excellency said that every dollar invested in education is an investment in the right direction, stressing the importance of finding a balance between education, technology and job creation through policies that clearly link education and the digital economy.



For his part, President of the Republic of Albania HE Bajram Begaj affirmed that education is the most important weapon in building the future of humanity and a fundamental right for every human being, not a privilege for one group over another.



His Excellency voiced his appreciation to HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser for her initiative in raising the issue of education, stressing that every dollar invested in education is an investment in development and prosperity.



His Excellency pointed out that ensuring education for all is a shared responsibility, calling for the use of technology to expand the scope of education and enhance its quality, and for deepening cooperation between North and South countries to exchange experiences and knowledge in the fields of education and digital transformation.



In turn, President of the Republic of Palau HE Surangel Whipps emphasized that education is the cornerstone of creating future solutions, noting that Education City in Qatar embodies a global model of what modern learning environments should be that allow students to discover and develop their abilities.



His Excellency indicated that his personal experience proved that education changes the lives of individuals and societies, noting that his keenness to reform the education system in his country came from his belief in the importance of providing equal learning opportunities for all children, especially in remote areas and small islands.