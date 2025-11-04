Afghanistan, Turkmenistan Discuss Energy Projects

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) chief executive office has met with the Deputy President of Turkmenistan to discuss the implementation of key energy sector development projects.

In a statement, DABS said CEO Dr. Abdul Bari Omar held talks with Batur Amanov, the Deputy President of Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the Turkmenistan International Conference and Exhibition on Energy, Construction, Industry, and Chemicals 2025.

Jihad substation. According to DABS, the conference - hosted by Turkmenistan - aims to strengthen regional and international cooperation and promote the development of the energy, construction, industrial, and chemical sectors. Two days ago, DABS CEO and his accompanying delegation traveled to Turkmenistan to participate in the CIET 2025 conference. hz/ma

At the meeting, both sides discussed major energy development initiatives, particularly the 500-kilovolt power transmission line project, the Bala Murghab district electrification project, and the Noor