Afghanistan, Turkmenistan Discuss Energy Projects
KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) chief executive office has met with the Deputy President of Turkmenistan to discuss the implementation of key energy sector development projects.
In a statement, DABS said CEO Dr. Abdul Bari Omar held talks with Batur Amanov, the Deputy President of Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the Turkmenistan International Conference and Exhibition on Energy, Construction, Industry, and Chemicals 2025.At the meeting, both sides discussed major energy development initiatives, particularly the 500-kilovolt power transmission line project, the Bala Murghab district electrification project, and the Noor
- Jihad substation.
According to DABS, the conference - hosted by Turkmenistan - aims to strengthen regional and international cooperation and promote the development of the energy, construction, industrial, and chemical sectors.
Two days ago, DABS CEO and his accompanying delegation traveled to Turkmenistan to participate in the CIET 2025 conference.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment