Hallmark Magic Meets Medical Drama In Psychologist's New Book, The Doc's Christmas Miracle

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bestselling author and forensic psychologist S. A. Stolin delivers a warm and cozy blend of heart, hope and holiday magic in her new release, The Doc's Christmas Miracle.

“Christmas has always struck me as the perfect backdrop for transformation - it's a season of hope, miracles and rediscovery,” said Stolin, whose background in psychology brings a unique authority to her characters and their relationships.

Set in the small town of Crescent Hill, The Doc's Christmas Miracle combines the charm of a Hallmark holiday romance with the high stakes of a medical drama. When a Christmas Eve snowstorm traps patients and staff inside the local clinic, two dedicated doctors must join forces to save lives - and perhaps open their hearts to second chances. Secrets surface, forgiveness is tested, and the line between science and miracle begins to blur.

More than a holiday love story, The Doc's Christmas Miracle explores resilience, forgiveness and the surprising ways healing can arrive - even in the middle of life's hardest seasons. Perfect for fans of Hallmark holiday movies, uplifting romances or small-town dramas with heart, Stolin's latest book is a cozy escape brimming with snow, sparkle and a touch of Christmas magic.

“At its core, this story is about healing - not just the patients at the clinic, but the doctors themselves, who are searching for love, forgiveness and second chances,” Stolin added.

About the Author

S. A. Stolin is the bestselling author of Act It Out: 25 Expressive Ways to Heal from Child Abuse and six works of fiction published by respected independent presses. A former actress with credits in television, film and stage, she brings a vivid sense of drama and humanity to her stories. Her upcoming release, The Doc's Christmas Miracle, launches a new series set at the Sam Heard Clinic, where romance, resilience and healing intertwine.

As a licensed psychologist and expert on trauma recovery, Stolin is known for weaving emotional authenticity into her fiction, creating layered characters. Her work has been featured in national magazines, and she has been a guest speaker on overcoming adversity and finding empowerment through creativity. Whether writing about second chances in love, the courage to face the past, or the power of family and friendship, S. A. Stolin believes stories can illuminate the best of who we are - and who we can become.

For more information, please visit .

The Doc's Christmas Miracle

Publisher: The Wild Rose Press

Release Date: December 1, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎978-1509262823

Available from:

