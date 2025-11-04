New Partnership For Africa's Development-Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (NEPAD-IPPF) Marks 20 Years Of Impact At 40Th Oversight Committee Meeting

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, November 4, 2025/APO Group/ --

The NEPAD-Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (NEPAD-IPPF), a multi-donor special fund hosted by the African Development Bank ( ), has successfully held its 40th Oversight Committee Meeting to take stock of progress and chart a renewed course for Africa's regional infrastructure transformation.

The meeting, held online on 27th October 2025, brought together donor representatives, partner institutions, Regional Economic Communities and implementing agencies. It coincided with the 20th anniversary of NEPAD-IPPF, marking two decades of partnership, knowledge, and impact in advancing Africa's regional connectivity agenda.

The committee reviewed and approved the NEPAD-IPPF 2024 Annual Report, the 2025 Mid-Year Report and Technical Assistance Fund Activities. It endorsed the proposed 2026 Work Programme and Technical Assistance Fund, with an envelope of USD 16 million focused on accelerating the preparation of regional infrastructure projects under PIDA-PAP 2 and deepening collaboration with stakeholders.

Since its inception, NEPAD-IPPF has supported 113 regional projects across energy, transport, ICT, and water, committing over $124 million in project preparation and helping to mobilize more than $13 billion in downstream investment.

For Mike Salawou, Director of Infrastructure and Urban Development Department at the African Development Bank, it was a moment to celebrate enduring collaboration and renewed ambition. He noted that NEPAD-IPPF's achievements are made possible through the steadfast support of donors.

“At the heart of NEPAD-IPPF's operations are our valued partners - the Regional Economic Communities, Power Pools, Corridor Authorities, and Regional Specialized Agencies,” Salawou said.

The facility's evolving role in accelerating corridor development and bankable project pipelines is aligned with the G20 Regional Project Preparation Toolkit and the African Union's Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA PAP 2), Salawou said.

Ambassador Ben Marc Diendéré, Canada's Permanent Observer to the African Union and Special Envoy for Africa who participated in the meeting, reaffirmed Canada's longstanding partnership with NEPAD-IPPF.“Canada's continued engagement in NEPAD-IPPF aligns closely with our broader priorities for Africa-particularly our commitment to inclusive economic growth, regional integration, and sustainable development,” Diendéré said.

Birgit Pickel, Director-General for Africa (BMZ), commended NEPAD-IPPF for its impressive track record in driving regional infrastructure development. She said since its inception, the Fund has supported the preparation of more than 60 infrastructure projects, half of which have reached financial closure and are now under construction or completed.“These efforts have helped catalyze over USD13 billion in investment commitments, demonstrating the Facility's strong ability to turn technical studies into bankable and impactful projects.”

Other donor countries participating in the session included Spain and the United Kingdom, who commended the Fund's achievements and its work in advancing Africa's infrastructure agenda through sound governance, effective partnerships, and tangible results.

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa's premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information:

About NEPAD-IPPF:

NEPAD-IPPF provides financial and technical assistance to African countries, Regional Economic Communities and Specialized Agencies to prepare viable and bankable regional infrastructure projects across the energy, transport, information technology and communication (ICT), and trans-boundary water sectors. The Facility pools resources from multiple donors to support early-stage project preparation and strengthen Africa's infrastructure investment pipeline.

Click here ( ) to learn more.