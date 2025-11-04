Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Wins Best Of La Jolla For Dry Cleaning For 14Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has been honored with the Best of La Jolla award for Dry Cleaning for the 14th year in a row, as voted by readers of The La Jolla Village News. This remarkable achievement underscores the family-owned business's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer service in the La Jolla community.

Since 1953, Margaret's has been synonymous with master care for couture garments and fine fabrics. Under the leadership of the Horst family, the business has grown from its humble beginnings to become a trusted name with five locations across California, employing over 100 dedicated professionals.

"Winning this award for 14 consecutive years is an incredible honor that reflects our team's dedication to providing five-star customer service," said John Horst, Chairman of the Board. "We are grateful to the La Jolla community for their continued trust and support over the past seven decades."

Margaret's mission is clear: to be the nation's most successful couture dry cleaner while providing true excellence through craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. The company specializes in the care of high-end couture items, delicate fabrics, and garments requiring expert attention to detail.

The Best of La Jolla awards, determined by reader votes in The La Jolla Village News, recognize outstanding local businesses that have made significant contributions to the community. Margaret's 14-year winning streak demonstrates consistent excellence and customer satisfaction.

In addition to serving customers at its five California locations with convenient pickup and delivery services, Margaret's extends its expertise nationwide through its CleanByMail service, making professional couture garment and leather care accessible to clients across the country.

For more information about Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, visit or call (858) 454-2375.

