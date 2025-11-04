Swords To Plowshares Hosts 29Th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leaders, supporters, and veterans will gather to honor the strength and resilience of veterans while raising vital funds for direct services.

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, November 6, 2025, join Swords to Plowshares, the Bay Area's leading veteran services nonprofit organization, in San Francisco's Green Room to honor the service and resilience of the veteran community – all while raising vital funds to support life-changing care for thousands of veterans.



This annual tradition brings together community leaders and advocates who are committed to ending homelessness among veterans. As the nation faces a significant housing affordability crisis and attacks on safety net programs that support the most vulnerable, the Bay Area community must continue to confront these challenges head-on – and together.



“This year, our Veterans Day Celebration brings together some of the nation's leading advocates for veterans, housing, and social justice to discuss how we can work together to end veteran homelessness,” says Tramecia Garner, executive director of Swords to Plowshares.“We'll also be celebrating many wins – including the announcement of our newest housing site at 1035 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco. We look forward to continued and future partnerships to ensure no veteran is without a home.”

The night's program will be kicked off by keynote speaker, John Keker. A Vietnam combat veteran and one of the nation's most respected trial attorneys, Keker's address on Service, Justice, and the Threats We Face will set the stage for an evening of reflection and advocacy.

“Our democracy is being tested, and indifference is not an option,” says John Keker, founding partner of Keker, Van Nest, & Peters.“If we don't fight injustice with vigor and integrity, the freedoms veterans fought to protect will continue to erode. Veterans are once again being neglected through cuts to care, housing, and basic benefits. I'm proud to stand with Swords to Plowshares, whose work ensures that those who served receive the justice, dignity, and care they deserve.”



In addition to remarks from Keker and Garner, the celebration will honor Erica Graham, a Gulf War-era veteran and mother, with the Profiles of Strength Award for her remarkable resilience in overcoming barriers and rebuilding a life for herself and her children.

Swords to Plowshares' annual Veterans Day fundraising event also features live music, refreshments, and a silent auction. 'Hype Queen' Ari Waller will be the night's emcee. She made history as the in-arena host for the inaugural WNBA Golden State Valkyries and is the proud granddaughter of U.S. Army Private, Ira Waller Sr.



This year's Veterans Day Celebration is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Bay Area supporters including Bill and Trudy Drypolcher, the Keker Family Foundation, Kay Kimpton Walker and Sandy Walker, Michael Thiel and Marcie Vu, Meta, and Qatalyst Partners. The Official Media Sponsor is ABC-7 News Bay Area.

Swords to Plowshares 29 th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

Thursday, November 6th, 2025

6:00PM to 10:00PM

The Green Room at the War Memorial Building

401 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94102

About Sword to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved veterans through comprehensive services including housing, legal assistance, employment, and mental health care. Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares operates in the San Francisco Bay Area and has become a national model for veterans services. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares and discover how to help by visiting .

