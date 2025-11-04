GSA Equipment Becomes Exclusive Ohio Dealer For Rippa Equipment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GSA Equipment (getmowers), a trusted provider of commercial lawn and construction equipment serving Ohio communities since 2012, is proud to announce its appointment as the exclusive dealer for Rippa Equipment throughout the state of Ohio. This strategic partnership brings premium-quality mini excavators, skid steer loaders, and specialized attachments to Ohio contractors, landscapers, and property owners.

Founded by Adam Nichols and headquartered at 50 31st Street SW in Barberton, GSA Equipment has built a reputation as one of the largest used commercial mower dealers in the country while also serving as an authorized dealer for leading brands including Scag, Ferris, Wright, Ariens, and Echo. The addition of Rippa Equipment represents a significant expansion into the compact construction machinery market.

"We're excited to bring Rippa Equipment's innovative solutions to Ohio," said Adam Nichols, owner of GSA Equipment. "Their commitment to quality, performance, and value aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with the best equipment at competitive prices. This partnership allows us to serve the growing needs of contractors and property owners who require reliable, compact machinery for a wide range of applications."

Rippa Equipment, manufactured by Shandong Rippa Machinery Group Co., Ltd., is a global leader in compact construction machinery with 12 intelligent production lines capable of producing over 150 units daily. The company's product line includes:

. Mini excavators ranging from 1 to 50 tons

. Compact skid steer loaders with versatile attachment systems

. Backhoe loaders and wheel loaders

. Specialized attachments for various applications

. Forklifts and material handling equipment

Rippa machines are distinguished by their use of trusted engines from manufacturers such as Kubota, Yanmar, and Briggs & Stratton, along with CE and EPA certifications for reliable performance. The equipment is designed for durability and ease of operation, making it ideal for construction, landscaping, agricultural, and industrial applications.

"Rippa Equipment's focus on delivering the highest value at each price point-not simply the cheapest option-resonates with our business philosophy," Nichols added. "Their equipment offers professional-grade quality with innovative features like quick-change attachment systems, advanced hydraulics, and operator-friendly controls."

As the exclusive Ohio dealer, GSA Equipment will maintain inventory of popular Rippa models, provide expert sales consultation, and offer comprehensive service and parts support through its full-service repair department. The company's experienced technicians, certified in multiple engine platforms, are equipped to handle maintenance and repairs for the entire Rippa product line.

GSA Equipment serves communities throughout Summit, Stark, Wayne, Medina, and Portage counties, with delivery available up to 250 miles from its Barberton facility. The company operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in winter) and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about Rippa Equipment availability, specifications, and pricing, customers are encouraged to visit GSA Equipment's showroom in Barberton, call (330) 825-2307, or visit getmowers.

About GSA Equipment

Founded in 2012, GSA Equipment specializes in new and used commercial lawn equipment and construction machinery. The company is an authorized dealer for industry-leading brands and maintains one of the largest inventories of pre-owned commercial equipment in the region. With a commitment to competitive pricing, expert service, and customer satisfaction, GSA Equipment serves residential and commercial clients throughout Northeast Ohio.

About Rippa Equipment

Shandong Rippa Machinery Group Co., Ltd. is a high-tech manufacturer specializing in compact construction machinery, with products exported to over 100 countries worldwide. The company operates 12 smart production lines and maintains overseas warehouses in North America and Europe to support fast delivery and local service. Rippa is recognized for its quality engineering, comprehensive product testing, and commitment to delivering exceptional value in compact equipment solutions.