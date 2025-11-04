Promortgage Welcomes 5 Experienced Loan Officers In 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ProMortgage is proud to announce it has expanded its team with the addition of five new Loan Officers in 2025: Lindsay Moon, Sean Byrne, Valerie Avril, Suzanne Diliberto, and Fenny Goenawan. They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company, strengthening its ability to serve clients and achieving growth objectives. These strategic hires reflect ProMortgage's commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise, while expanding its geographic footprint into San Francisco, San Mateo and North Marin.

"With the addition of these talented loan officers, ProMortgage is poised to reach new heights in 2025. When adding team members, culture is a key component in company cohesiveness and growth. I'm honored to work alongside this powerhouse team of ethical and driven Originators," said David Rubinstein, CEO. "They will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our clients and the company as a whole."

Here's a closer look at the new team members:

Lindsay Moon: With a background as a former general contractor and continued work in prefab construction, Lindsay offers clients a comprehensive understanding of homes from the ground up. She has made a mark facilitating complex transactions using alternative income approaches, private money and construction financing.

Sean Byrne: Sean joins ProMortgage after more than 10 years at Wells Fargo, where he served as a Private Mortgage Banker. With his focus on Luxury Real Estate Financing, Sean plans to leverage ProMortgage's breadth of products to help high end clients use creative financing to buy up in a competitive market.

Valerie Avril: Also from Wells Fargo, Valerie was a consistent top producer in her division, bringing a proven track record to Pro. Her white glove service paired with ProMortgage's competitive programs creates the perfect storm for her continued success.

Suzanne Diliberto: In addition to traditional mortgage financing, Suzanne excels at structuring unique commercial lending scenarios, finding creative solutions to complex financial challenges.

Fenny Goenawan: With 15 years of experience in the industry, including long-standing roles at Wells Fargo and, more recently Barrington Bank, Fenny brings a wealth of knowledge to the team.

These additions come at a time when the mortgage industry is facing several challenges. ProMortgage is confident that these new team members will help the company navigate these challenges and continue to provide exceptional service to its clients. The motivation behind these hires is to strengthen the team's ability to serve clients in new markets and with a greater variety of mortgage products.

