LRN INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Stride

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stride, Inc. (“Stride” or the“Company”) (NYSE: LRN).

On September 14, 2025, Simply Wall St. published a report stating that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education had filed a complaint against Stride, alleging fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct, including inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students” on rolls to secure state funding per student and ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees.

On this news, Stride's stock price fell $18.60, or 11.7%, to close at $139.76 per share on September 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 28, 2025, Stride released its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, revealing the Company had purposely“limit[ed] enrollment growth while we improve our execution.” The Company also revealed it had experienced“system implantation issues” resulting in“higher withdrawal rates and lower conversion rate.” The Company stated that“these factors resulted in approximately 10,000 to 15,000 fewer enrollments” and“these challenges will likely restrict [its] in-year enrollment growth.”

On this news, Stride's stock price fell as much as 51% during intraday trading on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

