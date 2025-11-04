U.S. Wiring Devices Market Report 2025-2033: Value Chain And Competition Analysis With State-Wise Growth Insights By Type Of Device And Application

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Wiring Devices Market Growth Forecast 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The United States Wiring Device Market is anticipated to reach US$ 29.2 billion in 2033 from US$ 17.57 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during 2025 to 2033. It grows due to increasing construction activity, growth in smart home adoption, and stringent energy-efficiency regulations. Technological advancements, the need for a safer electrical infrastructure, and refurbishment of existing buildings also fuel the market's growth.

In the US, wiring devices are in demand because of ongoing urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing smart home popularity. Smart switches and outlets are being installed by homeowners to enable remote control of lights, appliances, and power usage through smartphones or voice assistants. In commercial applications, energy-efficient wiring devices help achieve LEED certifications and compliance requirements. The surge in electric vehicle (EV) charging points, data centers, and renewable energy integration also drives the need for cutting-edge wiring components. Safety, code compliance, and innovation are also focused on in the U.S. market, for which wiring devices are a key segment of the larger electrical infrastructure space. Certified installations and brands that can be relied upon are particularly desired by builders and consumers.

The growing popularity of smart home technologies is one of the leading drivers for the U.S. wiring device market. Smart switches, receptacles, dimmers, and outlets are being installed to be controlled through mobile apps or voice activation. With connected living becoming the norm, there is an ongoing growth in demand for enhanced wiring solutions. Integration with smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) systems also fuels innovation in wiring devices, and they are a critical component of the smart home space. The trend is particularly common in new home constructions and remodeling. January 2024, Honeywell launched its latest smart outlets, focusing on interoperability with the most popular smart home ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home to provide user-friendly experiences.

US government initiatives for building infrastructure development, such as commercial buildings, public facilities, and transport systems, drive the demand for high-quality wire devices. Redevelopment of old buildings and added investment in data centers, schools, and hospitals demand code-compliant and energy-efficient wiring components. Receptacles and switches are key to ensuring energy efficiency and occupant safety in new buildings. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and state efforts further spur market expansion through investment in electrification and energy upgrades. In March of 2025, Schneider Electric announced a focus on investing more than USD 700 in U.S. operations by 2027. The investments will enhance and make possible energy infrastructure required for advancement in artificial intelligence and propel increased ability for manufacturing products in the U.S. The growth will also generate more than 1,000 new positions across several states, such as Tennessee, Massachusetts, Texas, Missouri, Ohio, and the Carolinas.

With increasing worries about electrical safety, fire risks, and compliance with the regulations, there is an increasing need for certified wiring devices in residential and commercial markets. Products such as tamper-resistant outlets, ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs), and arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) are becoming compulsory for national and state-level building codes. The regulatory environment is promoting developers and electricians to incorporate contemporary, safety-standard compliant wiring devices. Growing consumer and business awareness of safe electrical practices also drives constant demand for sophisticated wiring solutions.

The U.S. wiring device market is extremely competitive with many established competitors and low-cost imports flooding the market. This pressure weighs on domestic makers to keep profit margins while sustaining quality. Cost-conscious customers, particularly in massive construction projects, tend to value cost over innovation. Consequently, firms struggle to differentiate their products solely on product features or design. Sustained innovation, branding, and value-added services are becoming the key to staying competitive within this tight market.

The wiring device industry is materially dependent on materials like copper, plastics, and electronic components. Any instability in the price or supply of these materials, owing to global supply chain disruptions or geopolitical issues, can affect production and price. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed exposures in logistics and sourcing that brought about cost overruns and delays in projects. Conditions have improved since then, yet producers still experience uncertainty when sourcing components, which impacts lead times, inventory management, and customer satisfaction.

Receptacles, or outlets, are among the most widely used wiring devices in home, commercial, and industrial installations. Demand for USB-biometric receptacles that are tamper-resistant and weather-resistant is increasing in the U.S. The market is influenced by energy code specifications, convenience for the consumer, and safety standards. In intelligent buildings, receptacles with internal sensors and remote control capabilities are becoming popular. With increasingly homes and offices being upgraded to accommodate modern electronic equipment, the receptacle segment grows steadily.

The market for electric switches is changing with the growing awareness of automation and interior design tastes on the basis of aesthetics. From mere mechanical switches to intelligent touch-sensitive and voice-controlled ones, customers are seeking more convenience and flair. Designers and builders are including modular switch panels and intelligent switchboards in new builds as well as renovation initiatives. Energy-saving innovations, including occupancy sensors and dimmer controls, are also on the rise. This movement toward smart and programmable switches promotes ongoing growth in residential and commercial segments.

The residential segment continues to be a dominant source of the U.S. wiring device market. Increased new housing construction, home remodeling, and smart home upgrades in consumer spending are driving growth. Smart outlets, USB receptacles, Wi-Fi switches, and energy monitors are being taken up by homeowners. As there is growing awareness of electrical safety, GFCIs and AFCIs are being installed more commonly in kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms according to new electrical codes. The transition towards energy-efficient, automated homes guarantees that demand for advanced wiring devices will keep increasing in this category.

Construction work in the commercial, industrial, and residential categories is one of the main drivers of wiring device demand. With changing building codes to embrace energy efficiency, fire protection, and intelligent systems, wiring devices have become integral to construction planning. Large projects, such as multifamily residential buildings, commercial office buildings, hospitals, and warehouses, call upon a broad range of devices ranging from outlets to lighting control switches. Furthermore, concern for sustainability and LEED-certified buildings is promoting the adoption of low-energy, automated wiring devices for enhancing operational efficiency and user comfort.

Industry Developments:



ABB and Niedax Group formed Abnex Inc. in November 2024 to offer cable tray solutions tailored to the North American electrical infrastructure.

Panasonic Connect released the Let's note FV4 business laptop in the U.S. market in September 2024 to increase workplace flexibility and productivity.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH opened its first North American refrigeration plant in Mexico in July 2024 to fuel regional growth.

In September 2023, Legrand collaborated with Microsoft to introduce Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms, featuring cutting-edge connectivity infrastructure.

In September 2024, Eaton Corporation plc and Tesla Inc. also entered into agreements to boost home energy storage and solar installations. The partnership will have Tesla's Powerwall interfacing with Eaton's AbleEdgeT intelligent breakers to allow homeowners to control their energy load, optimize electricity usage, and extend backup power during grid outages. In October 2023, Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc. and the National Electrical Contractors Association formed a three-year agreement to deliver training and product innovations.

Key Attributes