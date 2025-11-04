Cascade Garage Returns To SEMA With Three Builds Inspired By Mercedes-Benz Classic European Racing Style, Performance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cascade Garage, the legendary brand that brought two classic widebody VW buses to SEMA in 2022, is back this year with“Project DTM” – three spectacular builds influenced by the aggressive style found in Mercedes-Benz most well-known European race cars from the 1990s and 2000s. Cascade Garage brings to SEMA two different W204 C63 masterpieces and a W202 C43, another classic from this era. The core of these builds are limited-edition carbon fiber aero kits designed and built exclusively by Cascade Garage with meticulous detail and precision craftsmanship.

W204 C63 – Cutting Edge Aero & Bespoke Style

The intense competition of European sports car racing of the late 2000s produced some of the boldest aero designs ever seen on track – all delivering massive downforce and remarkable cornering ability. One of the most recognized designs was the Mercedes-AMG C63 which became popular for its aggressive stance, sharp lines and bold aero accents.

In the spirit of these timeless classics, Cascade Garage has developed the W204 DTM Aero Package, a complete carbon fiber aero kit that inspired by the classic style of this era of sports car racing. A special feature, not found in most other kits for this body style, is that these aero packages bolt almost entirely to factory mounting points for a seamless install. All Cascade Garage aero kits are designed for experienced DIYers so very few modifications to the car are required. The W204 DTM Aero Package includes a wide front bumper with extension lip, vented front fenders, hood, side skirts, rear bumper with diffuser, rear fender arches, a trunk spoiler and the signature swan neck wing.

W202 C-Class – Legendary Design & Precision Fit

Cascade Garage also brings to SEMA another very popular sports car design – the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W202), which competed in multiple European race series in the early and mid-1990s. These aggressive designs produced aero packages that made a lasting impression on the sport. Inspired by these innovative designs, Cascade Garage created its W202 DTM Aero Package capturing several details from the timeless sports cars from this era. Available in both fiberglass and carbon fiber, the precision-fit aero kits contain a front and rear bumper, side skirts, skirt extensions, door side panels, arch trim for rear quarter panels, adjustable trunk spoiler and four front bumper canards.

“These builds are meant to highlight the heart and soul of Cascade Garage – a passion to create unique, premium aero kits and accessories that celebrate the dynamic design language found in classic European racing,” said Hunter Kim, brand director for Cascade Garage.“To us, this wasn't just another period of sportscar racing, it was an era that gave us fearless designs that blended form and function with style and attitude. We are thrilled to showcase three stunning builds at this year's show and once again highlight the spirit of the Cascade Garage brand.”

Available now for pre-order, only 25 limited-edition aero kits are available. Cascade Garage is offering kits individually, or as a limited number of“full packages,” – complete custom builds done by Cascade Garage using a customer's donor vehicle. Full packages feature several available upgrades including a high-performance engine/manual transmission combo, upgraded wheels, tires, suspension and brake packages and custom interior accents with hand-finished Alcantara and leather.

Cascade Garage's premier C63 is located in the Toyo Treadpass (Between Central and South Halls). An exposed carbon fiber version is in the Central Hall, Booth 21209 (Yellowspeed Racing Co.). The C43 will be on display in the Silver Lot.

High-resolution imagery available HERE.

About Cascade Garage

Cascade Garage builds limited-edition DTM-inspired monsters. Cascade was forged to resurrect the forgotten era of motorsport savagery - when on-track battles dominated with raw power and brutal aesthetics. These are reengineered machines with race-car violence, tailored for the street, and personalized like bespoke art.

Cascade Garage is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed, nor, in any way, affiliated with Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Mercedes-AMG GmbH, AMG® or DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters). Any mention of these brands or associated trademarks is for reference purposes only.