Microsanj Expands Distribution In India With VVDN Tools Powered By VVDN Technologies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Microsanj, a leader in advanced thermal imaging and thermoreflectance solutions, today announced the appointment of VVDN Technologies as its official distributor in India via VVDN Tools.

This collaboration expands Microsanj's footprint in the region and provides customers with direct access to our industry-leading thermoreflectance and infrared systems through VVDN Tools' established local presence and technical expertise. Our existing representatives, Jyoti and Step Electronics, continue to play a critical role in Microsanj's success across India - delivering customer support and application insight that strengthen our engagement with the rapidly growing Indian semiconductor ecosystem. Together, these partnerships reflect Microsanj's ongoing commitment to empowering engineers, researchers, and manufacturers with cutting-edge thermal analysis tools for GaN, SiC, and advanced 3DHI packaging applications.

“Expanding our distribution through VVDN Tools, powered by VVDN Technologies is a significant step in Microsanj's international growth strategy,” said Dr. Mo Shakouri, Co-Founder & CEO of Microsanj.“With their established infrastructure and customer network, VVDN Tools will help us deliver solutions more efficiently and provide better local support.”

As a Microsanj distributor, VVDN Tools will enhance access to advanced thermal solutions, reduce lead times, and provide regional customer support.

This new distribution channel strengthens Microsanj's ability to serve the fast-growing Indian market and aligns with its mission to expand access to cutting-edge thermal imaging technology worldwide.

About Microsanj

Microsanj offers advanced thermal imaging solutions utilizing thermoreflectance and infrared technologies. Its systems deliver unmatched spatial and temporal resolution for the analysis of semiconductor devices, RF modules, photonics, and next-generation electronics. Learn more at .

About VVDN Technologies

VVDN Technologies is a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, and digital services. With strong expertise in 5G, IoT, cloud, AI/ML, automotive, and vision technologies, VVDN supports leading global OEMs and operators with design and manufacturing of electronic products and solution. VVDN Tools, powered by VVDN Technologies, is a leading distributor of Embedded Development Tools, Simulation Software and Test & Measuring Instruments. Learn more at .

