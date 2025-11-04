Transgene Provides Business And Financial Update For Q3 2025
|In millions of euros
|Q3
|2025
|2024
|Research Tax Credit
|5.8
|4.8
|Revenue from collaborative and licensing agreements
|0.1
|-
|Other income
|0.3
|0.2
|Operating income
|6.13
|5.0
During the third quarter of 2025, the Research Tax Credit increased to €5.8 million compared to €4.8 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting the progress of the ongoing Phase II part of the clinical trial evaluating TG4050 in head and neck cancer, with sustained patient enrollment and related expenses, including the manufacturing of individualized batches.
As of September 30, 2025, Transgene had €12.8 million in cash, compared to €16.7 million as of December 31, 2024.
Over the first nine months of 2025, Transgene's net cash burn4 was €28.8 million (including the prefinancing of the 2024 Research Tax Credit for €5.2 million in June 2025) compared to €31.3 million for the same period in 2024.
Business funded until the end of December 2026
In March 2025, the Company signed a new amendment to the current account advance agreement with its major shareholder TSGH (Institut Mérieux), which increased the total amount of the facility by €15 million to €48 million. As of September 30, 2025, the Company has drawn down €35.5 million from this facility.
With this credit facility and the support of TSGH (Institut Mérieux), Transgene is able to fund its business until the end of December 2026, enabling the Company to deliver significant news flow on its myvac® platform over the next 12 months.
***
Contacts
|Transgene:
|Media:
|Investors & Analysts:
|Caroline Tosch
|Lucie Larguier
|Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager
|Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|+33 (0)3 68 33 27 38
|Nadege Bartoli
|...
| Investor Relations Analyst
and Financial Communications Officer
|MEDiSTRAVA
|+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/03
|Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi
|...
|+ 44 (0)203 928 6900
|...
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company's lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The Company has other viral vector-based assets, including BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.
With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations, identified and selected through advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies.
With its proprietary platform Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.
Additional information about Transgene is available at:
Follow us on social media: X (formerly Twitter): @TransgeneSA - LinkedIn: @Transgene - Bluesky: @Transgene
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website () or on Transgene's website (). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
1 NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies
2 KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA
3 The key financial statements are presented in millions of euros which may lead to apparent differences in rounding that are not factual
4 Cash burn corresponds to the sum of net cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities, excluding proceeds from share issuances and excluding current account advance/other financial asset disposals related to the parent company. It does not include the effects of exchange rate fluctuations
Attachment
-
20251104_Transgene_Q3_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment