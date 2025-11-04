Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Industry To Reach $1.27 Billion By 2033: Emerging Markets Boost Adoption Of EBUS Biopsy Amid Global Rise In Respiratory Ailments

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market is expected to reach US$ 1.27 billion by 2033 from US$ 820 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.03% from 2025 to 2033. One of the main factors propelling the market's growth is the increasing prevalence of diseases requiring endoscopic ultrasound treatments.

Growth Drivers for the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market

Rising Incidence of Lung Cancer

One of the main causes of cancer-related fatalities worldwide is still lung cancer, especially non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Effective diagnostic techniques are becoming more and more necessary due to the disease's high incidence in order to identify and stage it early. EBUS-guided biopsies are becoming essential instruments for accomplishing this objective. EBUS contributes to better diagnosis and staging, which are crucial for choosing the best course of therapy, by providing a less intrusive and more precise method of taking tissue samples from lung lesions. The need for EBUS operations as part of complete diagnostic paths is increasing due to the global rise in lung cancer incidence, which is propelling the market ahead.

Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Procedures

Healthcare professionals now prioritize less invasive techniques, particularly when diagnosing cancer. Conventional surgical biopsies frequently result in increased hospital stays, danger, and recuperation periods. A safer and more effective substitute is endobronchial ultrasonography (EBUS), which gives real-time imaging guidance to precisely biopsy lung tissue with the least amount of patient pain and danger. With a quicker recovery and fewer complications than traditional surgical techniques, EBUS has emerged as the go-to option for identifying and staging diseases like lung cancer. The market for EBUS operations is growing as a result of the healthcare industry's growing preference for methods that reduce invasiveness, patient downtime, and medical expenses.

Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets

A number of important variables are driving the growing use of endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) biopsy in emerging regions. More hospitals and diagnostic facilities in developing nations are outfitted with cutting-edge medical technology, such as EBUS systems, as the infrastructure for healthcare develops. Government programs and expenditures to improve healthcare quality and accessibility are making this growth possible. Furthermore, the need for precise and early detection techniques is being driven by growing awareness of lung cancer and its increasing prevalence in these areas. The market for these technologies is growing as more doctors and patients realize the advantages of less invasive treatments like EBUS. The market is expanding significantly as a result of this move to more contemporary diagnostic techniques, particularly in areas where cancer rates are on the rise.

Challenges in the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market

High Equipment Costs

The high expense of buying and maintaining the required equipment is one of the major obstacles preventing endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) biopsy from becoming widely used. Since EBUS systems need a significant upfront investment, many smaller clinics or hospitals with tighter budgets can find it difficult to justify the cost. The cost is increased by the requirement for specialized probes, accessories, and continuing maintenance in addition to the initial outlay. In order for medical personnel to use these tools efficiently, healthcare providers also need to make ongoing training investments. These elements work together to make EBUS technology an expensive investment, especially in environments with limited resources. As a result, its usage may be limited to bigger, more established healthcare facilities or its acceptance may be delayed.

Limited Availability of Trained Personnel

Trained pulmonologists and technicians that are proficient in both utilizing the equipment and deciphering intricate imaging data are among the qualified staff needed for EBUS biopsy treatments. Unfortunately, there is a lack of qualified healthcare workers, particularly in rural areas and emerging markets. The adoption and efficient usage of EBUS technologies are hampered by the shortage of qualified staff. The competence and experience of the operator are crucial to the success of an EBUS operation, and the quality of the diagnostic results may deteriorate in the absence of adequate training. Consequently, this scarcity may lead to uneven results, impede prompt diagnosis, and postpone patient care, so hindering the expansion of the EBUS biopsy industry.

