Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Industry To Reach $1.27 Billion By 2033: Emerging Markets Boost Adoption Of EBUS Biopsy Amid Global Rise In Respiratory Ailments
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$820 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1.27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Application
6.3 By End Use
6.4 By Countries
7. Product
7.1 EBUS Scopes
7.2 EBUS Needles
7.3 Ultrasound Processors and Imaging Systems
7.4 Accessories
8. Application
8.1 Cancer Diagnostic
8.2 Infection Diagnostic
8.3 Others
9. End Use
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
9.3 Specialty Clinics
10. Countries
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 United Kingdom
10.2.6 Belgium
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Turkey
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.5 Thailand
10.3.6 Malaysia
10.3.7 Indonesia
10.3.8 Australia
10.3.9 New Zealand
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.3 Argentina
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.3 South Africa
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 GE Healthcare
13.2 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
13.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.4 Boston Scientific Corporation
13.5 Olympus Corporation
13.6 Cook Group Incorporated
13.7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
13.8 Medi-Globe Technologies GmbH
