Oglethorpe Data Breach Claims Being Investigated By Lynch Carpenter


2025-11-04 12:01:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oglethorpe, Inc. (“Oglethorpe”), a medical provider based in Tampa, Florida,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over ninety thousand individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Oglethorpe related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access OB-GYN's network and acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) of patients including:

  • Names
  • Date of birth
  • Social Security numbers
  • Driver's License numbers
  • Medical information

If you received a data breach notification from Oglethorpe, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ....

