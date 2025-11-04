AI-Generated Personalized Bipolar Management Plan Market Research Report 2025-2029 & 2034: Growth Opportunities Driven By Rising Mental Health Awareness, And Demand For Personalized Care

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Bipolar Management Plan Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personalized bipolar management plan market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.25 billion in 2024 to $1.59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. The growth in the historic period is attributed to the increasing prevalence of bipolar disorder, rising global burden of mental illness, growing awareness of mental health, greater adoption of digital health solutions, and higher healthcare expenditures.



The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personalized bipolar management plan market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.11 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. The growth in the forecast period is driven by increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, rising demand for personalized care, growing focus on mental health, expanding collaboration between technology companies, and higher demand for patient-centered care. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, integration of digital health technologies, technology-enabled remote monitoring solutions, development of AI-driven personalized healthcare, and progress in natural language processing and analytics.

The growing occurrence of mental health disorders is expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the artificial intelligence generated personalized bipolar management plan market in the coming years. Mental health disorders are conditions that greatly impact an individual's emotional state, thought processes, behavior, and general psychological well-being. These disorders are becoming more common due to increasing stress linked to modern life, including work-related pressure, social isolation, and constant exposure to digital environments.

Artificial intelligence generated personalized bipolar management plans assist in managing these conditions by offering customized treatment solutions, making them suitable for addressing individual patient needs. These plans enhance treatment outcomes by delivering ongoing monitoring and predictive insights, reducing clinical uncertainty and improving overall patient health. For example, in May 2024, the American Psychiatric Association, a nonprofit organization based in the United States, reported that 43 percent of adults felt more anxious compared to the previous year, rising from 37 percent in 2023 and 32 percent in 2022. As a result, the rising prevalence of mental health disorders is accelerating the growth of the artificial intelligence generated personalized bipolar management plan market.

The increasing demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to support the expansion of the artificial intelligence generated personalized bipolar management plan market in the future. Personalized medicine is a healthcare approach that customizes prevention and treatment strategies based on an individual's genetic profile, lifestyle, and environment. The growing use of this approach is mainly driven by advancements in genomics, which allow for accurate identification of genetic differences and more precise treatment plans. Artificial intelligence generated personalized bipolar management plans improve personalized medicine by delivering targeted treatment strategies, offering better support for individualized patient care.

These plans reduce the reliance on trial-and-error methods by supplying predictive insights and continuous monitoring, leading to improved treatment results and better patient experiences. For instance, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a nonprofit organization based in the United States, stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, up from 12 in 2022. Consequently, the growing preference for personalized medicine is fostering the development of the artificial intelligence generated personalized bipolar management plan market.

Leading companies in the artificial intelligence generated personalized bipolar management plan market are prioritizing the creation of advanced solutions that offer customized care, track mood patterns, anticipate relapses, and support enhanced treatment delivery. Artificial intelligence based mental health platforms are digital solutions that apply artificial intelligence to assess mental health, tailor treatments, foresee relapses, and aid in clinical decision-making.

For example, in May 2024, JD Health International Inc., a healthcare company based in China, introduced the Small Universe for Chatting and Healing, a mental health platform powered by artificial intelligence. This platform utilizes the company's healthcare-specific large language model to deliver empathetic, logical, and personalized communication, enabling real-time tracking and management of bipolar symptoms. It also includes various diagnostic tools for healthcare professionals and certified sleep monitoring software for accurate health evaluations.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personalized bipolar management plan market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personalized bipolar management plan report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personalized bipolar management plan market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.

Key Attributes:

