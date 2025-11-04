New Levelfield.Io Report Reveals The Hidden $500 Billion Cost Of False Claims In E-Commerce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by research from the FTC, World Economic Forum, and major e-commerce studies, LevelField's latest report uncovers the real financial and reputational impact of counterfeit and misleading online sellers.

Sheridan, WY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LevelField, a leader in reputation-protection services, has announced the release of its latest whitepaper titled "The Hidden Cost of False Claims: How Low-Quality Dropshippers Harm Legitimate Brands." This comprehensive report arrives just in time for the holiday season, a period notorious for a spike in online shopping and deceptive marketing practices.





The Hidden Cost of False Claims: How Low-Quality Dropshippers Harm Legitimate Brands

The whitepaper delves into the tactics employed by dishonest dropshipping businesses. These entities often resort to false claims, fake reviews, and misleading product representations, which significantly undermine legitimate brands. Drawing from authoritative sources such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the World Economic Forum, and recent industry studies, the report highlights the substantial financial and reputational damage inflicted on ethical businesses worldwide.

Key findings from the whitepaper reveal that companies lose an estimated $500 billion annually due to fake and deceptively marketed products. This staggering figure underscores the urgent need for brand owners, e-commerce operators, and legal teams to equip themselves with knowledge and strategies to navigate today's competitive digital marketplace.

"The holiday season is a critical time for brands, and the surge in online shopping makes it imperative to address the challenges posed by deceptive marketing practices," said Yury Byalik, CEO of LevelField. "Our whitepaper provides actionable insights and strategies to help businesses protect their brands and restore fairness in online commerce."

Available now as a free PDF download, the whitepaper offers readers practical strategies to combat fraudulent competitors and safeguard their brands. This timely resource is designed to empower businesses to take control of their online image and ensure a fair marketplace, especially during the busiest shopping season of the year.

