Dr. Susan Agbenoto Discusses Spiritual Renewal On GAB TALKS With INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®'S President
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Susan Agbenoto, a Central Florida-based author, speaker, investment professional, and lay pastor, recently sat down for an engaging interview with Gabrielle Olczak, President of the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® (IPA), on the popular GAB TALKS Podcast. The insightful conversation highlights the critical need for spiritual restoration addressed in Dr. Agbenoto's acclaimed works.
The interview delves into the profound themes from Dr. Agbenoto's books, including the 2025 NYC Big Book Award-winning title, "Restore Me! But Privately, Please," and the award-winning "New Wine: A Journey Into Refueling Your Life in the Spirit."
Dr. Agbenoto, who holds a Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling, shared her expertise on guiding leaders through silent struggles and the necessity of personal renewal.
"Dr. Agbenoto's latest work, 'Restore Me! But Privately, Please,' is a crucial resource for Christian leaders navigating the silent battles of ministry," noted a spokesperson for the GAB TALKS production team. "The discussion with IPA President Gabby Olczak offered listeners practical wisdom blended with deep theological insight on integrating faith, purpose, and holistic well-being."
The conversation explored:
* The core message of "Restore Me! But Privately, Please," which focuses on the unseen challenges leaders face and the importance of private self-care for sustained ministry.
* The transformative journey in "New Wine," which uses the life cycle of a grape to explore personal growth, spiritual awakening, and God's enduring plans for the future.
* The tangible steps for spiritual self-care and prioritizing personal wholeness to ensure effective service.
A Connection Between Excellence and Visibility
This interview gains additional significance as Dr. Agbenoto continues to receive national recognition for her writing. Her book, "Restore Me! But Privately, Please," was recently honored with the Winner in the Christian category at the 2025 NYC Big Book Award, an event judged by industry experts from publishing, editing, and design. In addition, Printed Word Reviews highlighted the title in its' review,
Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and host of the podcast, emphasized the caliber of the authors featured:“The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” Olczak stated.“Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
Where to Listen
The full, enlightening interview with Dr. Susan Agbenoto is available now on:
GAB TALKS Website:
Podcast Streaming: Available on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora and dozens of other streaming services.
Video Version: Accessible on the Independent Press Award YouTube channel.
Dr. Agbenoto's books, "Restore Me! But Privately, Please" and "New Wine," are available through major retailers. A FREE "Restore Me! E-Workbook" is available by subscribing to the author's newsletter via her official website, .
About Dr. Susan Agbenoto
Dr. Susan Agbenoto is a respected author and speaker based in Central Florida. With a Doctor of Ministry degree, she seamlessly blends her professional background in investment performance with her passion as a lay pastor, offering restorative hope grounded in practical wisdom and theological insight.
About GAB TALKS and The Independent Press Award
GAB TALKS is a platform dedicated to showcasing influential authors and thought leaders. The Independent Press Award is one of the world's premier recognition programs for independent authors and publishers, announcing winners every spring.
About Printed Word Review magazine
Printed Word Reviews is a literary publication that serves as a hub for the publishing community, connecting authors, publishers, and readers through reviews, interviews, and resources. The magazine features in-depth book reviews, author interviews, and provides resources for writers and publishers, positioning itself as a guide of literary talent.
