Lyric Health And Curaechoice Partner To Deliver $0-Cost Virtual Health Care Access Nationwide

Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyric Health, the award-winning telehealth service provider ranked #1 in the U.S. among all virtual care providers, has announced a strategic partnership with Curaechoice, the nation's leading benefits optimization platform, to offer Curaechoice members and their families comprehensive telehealth services with $0 copays, $0 deductibles, and $0 co-insurance.

According to a 2024 Kaiser Family Foundation survey, rising deductibles have caused many employees to delay or avoid care altogether. A 2025 Peterson-KFF poll further revealed that unexpected medical bills and prescription drug costs remain top concerns for Americans. Curaechoice directly addresses these challenges by eliminating out-of-pocket costs for medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision services, helping families access the care they need without financial burden.

"Curaechoice has established itself as the leader in no-cost benefit optimization for self-insured employers," said Harsha Hatti, CEO of Curaechoice. "Our platform has not only reduced the anxiety that families feel about rising health care costs but has also enhanced quality of life, enabling access to everything from preventive screenings to complex procedures like bariatric surgery, heart surgery, joint replacement, and cancer treatment."

Through this new partnership, Lyric will provide Curaechoice members with 24/7 access to urgent care, primary care, dermatology, mental health, and care navigation services via its secure virtual platform, accessible on laptops and mobile devices. System integration between both platforms are already complete, ensuring a seamless, user-friendly experience for members.

For Rey Colon, CEO of Lyric, the partnership was a natural fit: "Lyric prides itself on being a major industry disruptor, redefining how health care is delivered to over 7 million patients each year. Curaechoice shares this same disruption mindset, and their success has been remarkable. The impact their program has made on members' lives speaks volumes about their dedication to quality care and service excellence. We're thrilled to collaborate and expand access together."

Hatti echoed the enthusiasm: "Curaechoice doesn't partner with just anyone. There must be shared vision, mission, and passion for disrupting health care, with a proven record of results. Lyric checks every box. Whether members are traveling, retirees are relocating, or dependents are away at college, they can now access trusted care 24/7 through Lyric, without paying a dime. This is a win-win-win for all involved."

As Colon notes, the partnership's future looks bright: "We're just getting started. Stay tuned-you'll be hearing much more from us in 2026."

Lyric Health, the service arm of MyTelemedicine, is redefining how virtual care is delivered. As an award-winning leader in digital health, Lyric combines advanced technology, nationwide clinical expertise, and deep integration capabilities to help organizations deliver high-value, virtual-first healthcare at scale. From primary care and behavioral health to specialty consultations and lab integration, Lyric connects members to the right care at the right time-improving outcomes while reducing avoidable costs. In 2024, MyTelemedicine was recognized by J.D. Power as the #1 Telehealth Service Provider in its annual Telehealth Satisfaction Study.

Curaechoice is a dynamic health benefits optimization platform serving self-insured employers and their employees nationwide. The program eliminates copays, deductibles, and co-insurance across medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy services-helping employees maximize their existing employer-paid benefits and access care without financial barriers.

