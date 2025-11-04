Oncology Clinical Trials Market Research Report 2025 Now Available

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Clinical Trials Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The oncology clinical trials market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $14.04 billion in 2024 to $14.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer cases, increasing adoption of targeted cancer therapies, growing awareness of early cancer detection and screening, the expanding number of oncology-focused clinical research organizations, and higher patient participation facilitated by advocacy groups.



The oncology clinical trials market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for personalized and precision oncology treatments, increased focus on rare and orphan oncology indications, growing adoption of decentralized and virtual oncology trials, and expanding use of genomic sequencing for patient selection. Key trends expected during the forecast period include advancements in biomarker-based trials, the application of advanced data analytics in trial design, innovations in immuno-oncology therapies, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, development of patient-centric trial models, and incorporation of real-world data in trial evaluation.

The rising incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the oncology clinical trials market in the coming years. Cancer incidence refers to the number of new cancer cases within a specific population over a defined period. This increase is largely attributed to unhealthy lifestyle habits, including poor diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption, which elevate the risk of developing various types of cancer.

Oncology clinical trials play a critical role in advancing cancer treatment by evaluating new therapies and interventions, improving patient outcomes through evidence-based research. They accelerate medical innovation by assessing the safety and efficacy of treatments, supporting progress in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and care. For example, in July 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency in Australia, reported that cancer cases diagnosed in Australia reached 160,570 in 2022, up by 3,789 cases from 156,781 in 2021. Consequently, the rising cancer incidence is fueling the growth of the oncology clinical trials market.

Key players in the oncology clinical trials market are focusing on technologically advanced solutions, such as AI-driven bioinformatics platforms, to enhance data analysis, speed patient recruitment, and optimize trial outcomes. Advanced bioinformatics platforms are sophisticated software systems that use computational tools and algorithms to collect, analyze, and interpret complex biological and clinical data for research and healthcare purposes.

For instance, in September 2023, Deep 6 AI, a US-based healthcare technology company, launched an AI-powered genomics module designed to accelerate enrollment in precision medicine and oncology clinical trials. This module utilizes artificial intelligence and natural language processing to extract both structured and unstructured genomics data from electronic medical records, enabling real-time patient identification and accurate matching based on specific genetic markers. It allows researchers to search millions of records for over 19,000 genes and 30,000 mutation names, significantly speeding up patient recruitment and improving clinical trial efficiency.

In September 2023, Coherus BioSciences Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired Surface Oncology Inc. for \$66.9 million. This acquisition aims to strengthen Coherus's immuno-oncology pipeline, expand therapies targeting the tumor microenvironment, and enhance the clinical potential of its PD-1 inhibitor, toripalimab. Surface Oncology Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company conducting trials for novel cancer therapies.

North America was the largest region in the oncology clinical trials market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in oncology clinical trials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the oncology clinical trials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

