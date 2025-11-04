Zynk Secures $5 Million To Expand Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure

- The firm targets instant cross-border settlements without pre-funding through its embedded liquidity model

Zynk, a fintech firm focused on cross-border payment infrastructure, has raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by Hivemind Capital, with additional participation from Coinbase Ventures, Alliance DAO, Transpose Platform VC, Polymorphic, Tykhe Ventures, and Contribution Capital. The round, completed in August under a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE), will support the company's plan to extend its global payment corridors and strengthen its liquidity and compliance systems.

According to Zynk, the new capital will be directed toward expanding settlement corridors across key markets and developing partnerships with established payment service providers. The firm aims to enhance its liquidity management and compliance infrastructure while scaling its technology to support both fiat and stablecoin payments.

Co-founder and CEO Prashanth Swaminathan stated that the firm is building financial infrastructure designed to facilitate instant and capital-efficient cross-border settlements. He noted that access to pre-funding has traditionally been a barrier for payment providers, a challenge that Zynk intends to address through its embedded liquidity model.

Stablecoin and Fiat Settlement Network

Zynk's payment infrastructure supports instant settlements across multiple currencies, including the U.S. dollar (USD), the euro (EUR), the United Arab Emirates dirham (AED), the Indian rupee (INR), the Mexican peso (MXN), and the Philippine peso (PHP). The network is designed to serve remittance platforms, trading networks, business-to-business payment providers, and financial institutions seeking to move capital efficiently between regions.

By embedding liquidity within its network, Zynk removes the need for pre-funded local accounts or manual treasury operations, which can tie up funds and raise settlement costs for international payment firms.

Rapid Growth Since April Launch

The company launched in April 2025 and has reported steady traction, citing 70% month-over-month growth, though it has not disclosed transaction volumes. Zynk's 15-person team comprises professionals with experience in fintech and capital markets, including the former Chief Technology Officer of Amazon Pay India, a former Morgan Stanley capital markets specialist, and a Harvard-affiliated entrepreneur.

Chief Technology Officer Manish Bhatia explained that Zynk's platform aims to deliver real-time settlement without the burden of pre-funding, reflecting his prior experience leading payment technologies at Amazon Pay India.