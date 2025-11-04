1752VC Launches 14Th Venture Fellow & Emerging Angel Cohort, Training The Next Generation Of Venture Investors

MENAFN - GetNews)



1752VC has launched the 14th cohort of its Venture Fellow and Emerging Angel program, an eight-week, hands-on experience designed to help aspiring investors, founders, and professionals gain real-world venture capital skills and access early-stage deal flow.

Santa Monica, CA - November 4, 2025 - 1752VC announced the launch of its 14th Venture Fellow cohort, further expanding its nationwide network of more than 250 Fellows-a dynamic community of founders, operators, and investors dedicated to learning venture capital from inside the fund.

Participants in the Venture Fellow and Emerging Angel programs come from diverse professional and academic backgrounds-including Harvard professors, MBA students, founders, investors, and operators-all united by a shared goal of deepening their understanding of venture investing and sourcing high-potential startups.

Over the course of eight weeks, Fellows explore the fundamentals of deal sourcing, term sheets, portfolio construction, and fund strategy through live, discussion-based sessions led by 1752VC General Partner Lucas J. Pols. The curriculum blends education with hands-on experience, empowering participants to evaluate real-world startups and contribute directly to 1752VC's sourcing pipeline.

Activating a Nationwide Sourcing Network

1752VC's growing Fellow network has become one of the firm's greatest strengths-serving as an active deal-sourcing engine that connects early-stage startups with qualified investors and operators across the country.

Several external funds have recently partnered with 1752VC to tap into this ecosystem-offering Fellows cash payouts or carry incentives to identify, vet, and champion promising startups before they reach the broader market.

Voices from the Fellowship

“This case study–style discussion is great and more impactful than covering basic VC educational topics in the session. That basic knowledge can be obtained from independent reading or videos.” - Pratik Mittal

“I just had an interview for a VC position and everything Lucas has been teaching us basically made that interview a breeze, and I got the offer letter today!” - Sarah Rana, Venture Fellow Cohort 2

To learn more about the Venture Fellow and Emerging Angel programs, visit here.

About 1752VC

1752VC is the #1 investment and growth acceleration firm in Southern California dedicated to identifying and scaling high-potential startups. Combining strategic capital with deep industry expertise, 1752VC helps transform innovative businesses into market leaders. Headquartered in Santa Monica, the firm's team of seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and investors brings decades of experience building and scaling successful companies.

