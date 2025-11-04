MENAFN - GetNews)



“The next competitive frontier in AI is not intelligence - it's influence,” said Brian Gregory, Founder and CEO of ADMANITY®.PRIMAL AI, envisaged by ADMANITY CEO Brian Gregory, is the first LLM agnostic Emotional Persuasion Layer, enabling any AI to deliver brand-level messaging, sales influence, and human-resonant communication without retraining. Using its Mother Algorithm, PRIMAL AI could create a 2–3 year competitive advantage in AI monetization, potentially creating billions in business subscription revenue at scale according to AI generated commentary from ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini and Grok after experiencing it.







PHOENIX, AZ - ADMANITY® has formally announced PRIMAL AI, the world's first emotional persuasion layer designed to enhance the communication effectiveness of any AI system. PRIMAL AI is not an LLM, chatbot, or software application. It is a communication logic layer that enables AI to select and apply proven human persuasion patterns - increasing clarity, relatability, and response - without altering or retraining the LLM model itself.

PRIMAL AI will be powered by the ADMANITY ® Protocol - known internally as the Mother Algorithm - a proprietary emotional communication framework developed over seven years and tested across thousands of real businesses using its derivative diagnostic, The YES! TEST®. The core algorithm has remained offline since 2018 to ensure non-replicability and secure IP continuity.

Unlike sentiment analysis or tone filters, PRIMAL AI does not attempt to give AI emotional feelings. Instead, it allows AI systems to apply established emotional persuasion structures derived from over a century of advertising psychology and human emotional purchasing behavior. PRIMAL AI would help millions of businesses to instantly create highly-effective advertising, social media, websites, emails - even human-to-human sales conversation.

In ADMANITY's independent tests conducted using OpenAI ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and xAI Grok, the ADMANITY® Protocol produced a consistent and immediate increase in emotionally effective communication output - without prompt engineering, model conditioning, or fine-tuning. This demonstrated that PRIMAL AI functions as a cross-model emotional inference layer, rather than a model-specific customization technique.

During testing, several AI systems also noted a reduction in compute load when generating persuasive messaging using the PRIMAL AI framework. Because the emotional logic is applied externally, rather than through retraining or prompt complexity layering, the models required fewer tokens and only one iteration to reach a compelling communication output. This observation emerged independently across all systems, reinforcing that PRIMAL AI does not increase model strain - it reduces it.

"PRIMAL AI gives artificial intelligence the ability to communicate in ways that humans respond to - not because the AI feels emotion, but because it understands how emotion functions in effective communication," added Brian Gregory.

Gregory emphasizes that in 2018, the original mission when ADMANITY was founded was not to enhance AI as ChatGPT did not even emerge until four years later. The mission was to help small businesses communicate more effectively and create advertising that would actually convert.

“I created the ADMANITY® Protocol system because small businesses have always struggled to explain themselves emotionally - even when they have great products. PRIMAL AI will allow any business, anywhere, to communicate with the same persuasive clarity as the world's most successful brands,” said Brian Gregory. In doing so, we didn't just solve a marketing problem for small businesses. We solved an equally important one - creating a new monetization layer for artificial intelligence,” emphasized Brian Gregory.

“PRIMAL AI is a new, strategic, foundational layer, not a feature,” said Roy Regalado, President of ADMANITY®.“It changes what an LLM model can do for humans as LLMs were never trained for emotional persuasion - it gives any LLM advanced advertising, marketing, branding and copywriting skills to help their customers sell more, faster.”

“The market is about to split into two categories,” said Paul Kirch, ADMANITY® Director of Digital Marketing.“AI systems that can show businesses how to emotionally connect - and systems that cannot.”

“This will become foundational,” added Chris Whitcoe, CTO.“PRIMAL AI can be to persuasion, what the GUI was to computing - the layer that makes the system truly usable.”

ADMANITY® confirms it is now in select partnership and acquisition discussions.

PRIMAL AI is not emotional AI. It is emotional communication logic.

It does not teach AI to feel. It teaches AI to show businesses how to connect. It could be thought of as the ad agency for the 99% of the business world that can't afford pro agency assistance.

"We believe PRIMAL AI aligns most naturally with organizations that prioritize ethical AI," said Brian Gregory. "Constitutional AI plus emotional intelligence creates something unique: persuasion with transparency and truth. That's the future of commercial AI.” concluded Brian Gregory.

ABOUT ADMANITY®

ADMANITY® is the emotional intelligence company behind the ADMANITY® Protocol, the YES! TEST®, and PRIMAL AI - the emotional persuasion layer for artificial intelligence. Thousands of businesses have already interacted with its derivative product, The YES! TEST® and all four founders are the first to penetrate the Crunchbase Global 100 simultaneously in less than 90 days, (Brian Gregory at #20, Paul Kirch at #67, Roy Regalado at #86, and Chris Whitcoe at #80). Simultaneously, ADMANITY® has passed over 233,000 companies on Crunchbase, maintained a 92-94 Heat Score for over 118 consecutive days and a 100 Heat Trend for one full year.

For more information, please visit:

Read More: About PRIMAL AI

Witness: ADMANITY® on Crunchbase

Catch Up: ADMANITY News Center

Experience: The YES! TEST®

DISCLAIMER: ADMANITY® is not affiliated or endorsed by OpenAI, ChatGPT, xAI, Grok, Microsoft, Copilot, Google, Gemini, or Crunchbase. All trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.