Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And Mhealth Convergence Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Long-Term Forecast To 2029 And 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.24 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$9.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope of the Report:
Markets Covered:
- By Device Type: Smartphones and Tablets, Telehealth Kiosks, Wearable Health Monitors, Dedicated Push-to-Talk Devices, Medical-Grade Smartphones By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Hybrid Deployment Models By Technology: Voice Over Internet Protocol, Mobile Messaging Services, Video Conferencing Solutions, Push-to-Talk Applications, Wearable Telehealth Devices By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring, Virtual Consultations, Emergency Response Services, Medication Management, Chronic Disease Management By End User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Emergency Medical Services, Healthcare Payers, Clinics and Hospitals
Subsegments:
- Smartphones and Tablets: Android, iOS, Enterprise or Medical Apps, Consumer Health Apps, Rugged Smartphones Telehealth Kiosks: Stationary, Mobile, Pharmacy-Based, Corporate Wellness, School-Based Wearable Health Monitors: Smartwatches, Fitness Bands with Push-to-Talk, ECG Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors Dedicated Push-to-Talk Devices: Two-Way Radios, Field-Use Handsets, Rugged Devices, Wi-Fi Enabled Devices Medical-Grade Smartphones: Antimicrobial, Intrinsically Safe, EHR-Integrated Devices
Companies Featured
- Kyocera Corporation Motorola Solutions Inc. Zebra Technologies Corporation Avaya Inc. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise SA Doximity Inc. Vocera Communications Inc. Thuraya Telecommunications Company TigerConnect Inc. QliqSOFT Inc. AVTEC Inc. A&D Company Limited pMDsoft Inc. Zello Inc. Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Diga-Talk Plus SwyMed Inc. Spruce Health Inc. Voxer LLC Cardiocom LLC.
