Motogp 2025 Business Analysis Report: Major Opportunities In Expanding Media And Sponsorship Rights, Particularly In French, German, Italian, And Spanish Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MotoGP 2025 presents major opportunities in expanding media and sponsorship rights, particularly in French, German, Italian, and Spanish markets. With Liberty Media's acquisition aiming to boost global growth, there's potential to increase popularity akin to Formula One through strategic partnerships and digital engagement.

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of MotoGP 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The "Business of MotoGP 2025" report takes a deep dive into the highest class of motorcycle racing. The report explores the biggest rights across the series, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights attached, as well the biggest sponsorship rights and annual values of the competing teams. The report also looks at market viewership, attendance figures and social media popularity.

The largest broadcast rights for MotoGP linked to French, German, Italian and Spanish markets. Annual value of series sponsorship revenue at $50 million. MotoGP continues to trail Formula One in popularity.

Key Highlights



Overview of the media rights landscape

YouTube highlights viewership

Global media and sponsor partners explored

Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values

Individual team profiles

Liberty Media acquisition breakdown

KTM Future

Ticket prices Social media followers.

Reasons to Buy

MotoGP is the highest class of motorcycle racing in the world and in 2025 features the biggest riders and teams in the sport. The series was recently acquired by Liberty Media and is targeting significant global growth in the next few years, looking to emulate its success with Formula One.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Media Landscape

3. Series Sponsorship

4. Team Sponsorship

5. Team Profiles

6. 2025 MotoGP Calendar

7. Additional revenue

8. Social media

9. Appendix

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

