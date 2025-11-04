Abalos Therapeutics To Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Potent, Synergistic Effects Of ABX-001 In Combination With Bispecific T-Cell Engagers At SITC 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -- Combination with bispecific T-cell engagers amplifies T-cell recruitment and cytotoxic activity against tumor cells --

Düsseldorf, Germany, November 4, 2025 – Abalos Therapeutics announced today that it will present new preclinical data on the development of ABX-001 and its potential to further intensify anti-tumoral effects when combined with bispecific T-cell engagers, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting. Professor Karl S. Lang, PhD, Chair of Immunology at the Medical Faculty, University Duisburg-Essen and Scientific Founder of Abalos, will present the data in the poster session on Saturday, November 8, at 12:15 pm ET. ABX-001 is Abalos' lead candidate that has demonstrated robust anti-cancer activity across a range of clinically relevant solid tumor models. The company recently announced the initiation of a Phase 1 first-in-human study evaluating ABX-001 as a monotherapy in patients with refractory/relapsed advanced solid tumors.

“By harnessing the natural process of mutation and selection combined with targeted virus engineering, we've created an immunotherapy with highly differentiating immunostimulatory and anti-tumoral properties,” commented Jörg Vollmer, CSO at Abalos.“This new preclinical data shows that ABX-001 works hand-in-hand with T-cell directed therapies like bispecific T-cell engagers to create a powerful synergistic anti-tumor response. This synergy could potentially translate into more durable and effective treatments for patients with solid tumors, where current immunotherapies often fall short.”

Presentation Details:

Poster Presentation

Abstract Title: Optimized arenavirus vectors with tumor-tropic mutations as new class of amplificators of anti-tumoral T-cell responses

Abstract Number: 828

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Presenter: Prof. Karl S. Lang, PhD, Chair of Immunology at the Medical Faculty, University Duisburg-Essen and Scientific Founder of Abalos

Abalos developed ABX-001 as a therapeutic candidate by optimizing a non-lytic arenavirus strain using strategic selections of specific mutations combined with advanced virus engineering for immunostimulatory and anti-tumoral properties. In in vivo and in vitro experiments, ABX-001 showed preferential replication in tumor cells, with minimal effects in healthy tissues. ABX-001 recruits, activates and expands CD8+ T-cells, increasing tumor infiltration and causing differentiation of these T-cells into potent effector cells with strong anti-tumoral activity. In addition, treatment with ABX-001 was safe, showing no severe adverse effects in immune-compromised mice or non-human primates. Importantly, when combined with a bispecific T-cell engager, ABX-001 produced synergistic anti-tumor effects, significantly enhancing T-cell recruitment and cytotoxic activity against tumor cells versus bispecific T-cell engager therapy alone.



About Abalos Therapeutics

Abalos Therapeutics is pioneering a novel anti-cancer approach that directs the full breadth of the immune system's power specifically towards cancer cells. Abalos' arenavirus-based drug candidates are designed to trigger precise innate and adaptive immune responses from within the tumor. They engage all relevant immune cell types in a concerted attack against both the primary tumor and distant metastases and actively guide them into the cancer tissue. Abalos' lead product candidate ABX-001 has demonstrated strong anti-tumor efficacy in pre-clinical studies in multiple tumor models as well as an excellent pre-clinical safety profile and is now being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in multiple solid tumors. Led by experienced biotech entrepreneurs and immunology pioneers, Abalos' goal is to establish a new drug class in immuno-oncology. For more information, please visit .

