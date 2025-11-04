Abalos Therapeutics To Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Potent, Synergistic Effects Of ABX-001 In Combination With Bispecific T-Cell Engagers At SITC 2025
Düsseldorf, Germany, November 4, 2025 – Abalos Therapeutics announced today that it will present new preclinical data on the development of ABX-001 and its potential to further intensify anti-tumoral effects when combined with bispecific T-cell engagers, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting. Professor Karl S. Lang, PhD, Chair of Immunology at the Medical Faculty, University Duisburg-Essen and Scientific Founder of Abalos, will present the data in the poster session on Saturday, November 8, at 12:15 pm ET. ABX-001 is Abalos' lead candidate that has demonstrated robust anti-cancer activity across a range of clinically relevant solid tumor models. The company recently announced the initiation of a Phase 1 first-in-human study evaluating ABX-001 as a monotherapy in patients with refractory/relapsed advanced solid tumors.
“By harnessing the natural process of mutation and selection combined with targeted virus engineering, we've created an immunotherapy with highly differentiating immunostimulatory and anti-tumoral properties,” commented Jörg Vollmer, CSO at Abalos.“This new preclinical data shows that ABX-001 works hand-in-hand with T-cell directed therapies like bispecific T-cell engagers to create a powerful synergistic anti-tumor response. This synergy could potentially translate into more durable and effective treatments for patients with solid tumors, where current immunotherapies often fall short.”
Presentation Details:
Poster Presentation
Abstract Title: Optimized arenavirus vectors with tumor-tropic mutations as new class of amplificators of anti-tumoral T-cell responses
Abstract Number: 828
Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
Presenter: Prof. Karl S. Lang, PhD, Chair of Immunology at the Medical Faculty, University Duisburg-Essen and Scientific Founder of Abalos
Abalos developed ABX-001 as a therapeutic candidate by optimizing a non-lytic arenavirus strain using strategic selections of specific mutations combined with advanced virus engineering for immunostimulatory and anti-tumoral properties. In in vivo and in vitro experiments, ABX-001 showed preferential replication in tumor cells, with minimal effects in healthy tissues. ABX-001 recruits, activates and expands CD8+ T-cells, increasing tumor infiltration and causing differentiation of these T-cells into potent effector cells with strong anti-tumoral activity. In addition, treatment with ABX-001 was safe, showing no severe adverse effects in immune-compromised mice or non-human primates. Importantly, when combined with a bispecific T-cell engager, ABX-001 produced synergistic anti-tumor effects, significantly enhancing T-cell recruitment and cytotoxic activity against tumor cells versus bispecific T-cell engager therapy alone.
About Abalos Therapeutics
Abalos Therapeutics is pioneering a novel anti-cancer approach that directs the full breadth of the immune system's power specifically towards cancer cells. Abalos' arenavirus-based drug candidates are designed to trigger precise innate and adaptive immune responses from within the tumor. They engage all relevant immune cell types in a concerted attack against both the primary tumor and distant metastases and actively guide them into the cancer tissue. Abalos' lead product candidate ABX-001 has demonstrated strong anti-tumor efficacy in pre-clinical studies in multiple tumor models as well as an excellent pre-clinical safety profile and is now being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in multiple solid tumors. Led by experienced biotech entrepreneurs and immunology pioneers, Abalos' goal is to establish a new drug class in immuno-oncology. For more information, please visit .
For more information, please contact:
Abalos Therapeutics GmbH
Phone: +49 211 540104-0
Email: ...
Abalos media inquiries
Trophic Communications
Stephanie May / Eva Mulder
Phone: +49 171 185 56 82
Email: ...
Attachment
-
20251104_Abalos_PR_SITC_Data_FINAL
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment