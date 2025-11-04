Fluent, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Earnings Conference Call On November 13, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 13, 2025. Fluent will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by phone after registering online at Fluent Conference Call or via audio at Audio Registration. The call and accompanying slide presentation will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website on the Investor Relations Page. Please log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required. Following the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for one year on Fluent's Investor Relations Page.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging diverse ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights visit .

