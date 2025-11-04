GM Arcade Launches 2025 Claw Machine Series, Featuring Optimized Structure For 20% Reduction In Global Shipping Costs

GM Arcade, a supplier of amusement equipment in China, has announced the launch of its next-generation 2025 Claw Machine series, addressing a critical industry need for increased machine uptime and reduced maintenance costs. The new line is engineered to improve operational efficiency and reduce maintenance costs for entertainment operators worldwide.

The 2025 Claw Machines, including Flash Grab, WWJ, JJP, and Clip Prize Machine models, are developed and manufactured at GM Arcade's Guangzhou facility. They feature a modular, optimized internal structure that significantly streamlines logistics. Internal testing data confirm that this advanced engineering reduces overall shipping volume and costs by approximately 20 percent compared to prior generations, a key factor in improving global deployment and installation efficiency.

“Arcade operators must prioritize consistent performance and measurable uptime in a competitive market,” stated HE KE, the spokesperson for GM Arcade.“Our 2025 models strengthen both hardware durability and operational logic to support sustainable operations.”

Beyond core hardware performance, GM Arcade has enhanced the series's scene-adaptation capabilities, recognizing the machine's role as a point of brand interaction within diverse venues. The machines enable operators to deploy customized visual elements, such as lighting schemes and cabinet colors, which can integrate with specific site aesthetics.

The 2025 Claw Machine Series is now open for global orders across all configurations: mini (single-player), standard (two-player), and large sizes (four-player). The company offers OEM and ODM partnership options to support regional distribution requirements. To facilitate flexible adoption and deployment, the company has structured its sales program to support operators who require maximum flexibility in testing the optimized machinery within their existing portfolios.

More product information is available at: product-category/claw-machines/

About GM Arcade

Founded in Guangzhou, China, GM Arcade is a full-service amusement equipment supplier integrating research & development, manufacturing, and operations. With 16 years of industry experience, the company specializes in innovative arcade machine design and global market expansion. Its product portfolio includes Claw Machines, Punching Games, Air Hockey, Racing, and Shooting Games. GM Arcade owns complete intellectual property rights and a stable supply-chain system, focusing on providing reliable, low-maintenance amusement solutions for operators worldwide.