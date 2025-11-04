Dcodex Ltd. Reports Consistent Monthly Returns With On-Chain Verifiable Performance And AI-Powered Multi-Wallet Risk Isolation System.

MENAFN - GetNews) AI-driven MEV engine achieves 30–40% average monthly yield with full blockchain transparency.

DCodex Ltd., a global leader in on-chain financial technology, today announced the results of its latest quarterly performance report. The company's AI-driven MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) engine achieved an average monthly return of 30% to 40%, with all performance data fully verifiable on the blockchain, reinforcing DCodex's commitment to transparency, security, and accountability in decentralized finance (DeFi).

In addition, DCodex introduced its multi-wallet risk isolation system, a proprietary security framework designed to maintain stability and prevent systemic risk during high-frequency, high-volatility trading environments.

Founded and led by Robert Reichenbach Richard, DCodex Ltd. is headquartered in California and specializes in AI-powered MEV strategies, automated arbitrage systems, and advanced risk management frameworks. With more than a decade of experience in quantitative trading and blockchain development, the company is emerging as a core innovator in structured yield DeFi infrastructure.

The company noted that returns may vary depending on market volatility, liquidity depth, and execution efficiency. While historical results showcase DCodex's leadership in intelligent trading and dynamic risk control, it reminded investors that“past performance does not guarantee future results.”

AI-Driven Engine with Verifiable Transparency.

DCodex's proprietary AI engine continuously monitors leading decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and cross-chain liquidity pools, identifying arbitrage opportunities such as price discrepancies, slippage windows, and liquidation events. Trades are executed at millisecond speeds, ensuring efficiency and precision.

The multi-wallet architecture allows each strategy to operate independently - similar to segregated bank accounts - minimizing risk concentration and shielding the system from network delays, single-strategy failures, or external attacks.







According to the PwC Global DeFi Performance Benchmark 2025, DeFi platforms offering on-chain verifiable yield transparency enjoy 48% higher investor trust compared to traditional funds. DCodex's blockchain audit layer enables users to verify every transaction, yield source, and strategy path directly on-chain - setting a new benchmark for trust and visibility in the DeFi sector.

A recent Cointelegraph report,“AI & MEV Strategy Outlook 2025,” identified the integration of AI and on-chain high-frequency arbitrage as a key driver of future DeFi profitability. DCodex Ltd. was highlighted as one of the first firms to achieve both stable yields and fully verifiable transparency.

CEO Statement

“Our mission isn't to chase volatile short-term profits,” said Robert Reichenbach Richard, CEO of DCodex Ltd.“We're building a sustainable intelligent arbitrage ecosystem where technology drives market stability. The multi-wallet framework is not just a security layer - it represents the core logic of intelligent finance. With complete transparency and verifiability, we aim to restore trust in decentralized finance as an efficient, fair, and accessible system for all.”

Looking Ahead

DCodex Ltd. plans to further enhance its risk protection layers and strategy engines, expanding across multi-chain ecosystems to strengthen adaptability and high-performance execution as global markets evolve.

Industry experts view DCodex's“on-chain verifiable yield + multi-layer risk control” model as a blueprint for the next generation of DeFi platforms - emphasizing transparency, automation, and safety as the foundation for a new era of blockchain-based finance.

About DCodex Ltd.

DCodex Ltd. is a California-based fintech company specializing in AI-powered MEV technologies, automated arbitrage strategies, and blockchain-based risk management systems. By combining artificial intelligence with verifiable on-chain transparency, DCodex delivers sustainable, secure, and fully auditable yield solutions for the global DeFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit .