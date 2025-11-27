403
Over 1,000 Civilians Flee Sudan Village as RSF Attacks Intensify
(MENAFN) More than 1,000 Sudanese civilians have evacuated Hilla Birno village in South Kordofan as security conditions deteriorated amid intensifying abuses by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported Wednesday.
The UN agency stated its field personnel estimated 1,040 individuals abandoned the village due to crumbling security circumstances and relocated to numerous sites throughout the Eastern Rural and Kadugli localities in South Kordofan.
The IOM cautioned that conditions remain extremely volatile and precarious.
The organization disclosed Tuesday that at least 1,455 people had escaped South Kordofan over the preceding three days owing to escalating violence across the region.
The fresh displacement wave followed assaults by the RSF—backed by its partner, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) commanded by Abdelaziz al-Hilu—targeting multiple villages throughout the state.
The three Kordofan states—North, West, and South—have witnessed intense combat in recent weeks between the Sudanese army and the RSF, uprooting tens of thousands.
The RSF currently commands all five Darfur states among Sudan's 18 states, while the military retains most of the remaining 13 states, including Khartoum.
Darfur constitutes approximately one-fifth of Sudan's landmass, though the majority of the nation's 50 million inhabitants reside in army-controlled territories.
The Sudanese conflict between military forces and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed at least 40,000 lives and displaced 12 million people, according to the World Health Organization.
