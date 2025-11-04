Creative For More Expands To New York City, Helping U.S. Brands Grow Across Asia

MENAFN - GetNews) "Creative For More launches its U.S. base in New York to guide American brands entering Southeast Asia."Creative For More, a cross-border marketing and creative consultancy with offices in Singapore and Tokyo, has launched its U.S. operations in New York City. The new office connects American startups, entrepreneurs, and brands with growth opportunities in Southeast Asia through international marketing strategy, localization, and go-to-market support.

New York, U.S.A. - Nov 4, 2025 - Creative For More (C4M), a marketing consultancy and creative agency headquartered in Singapore with a presence in Tokyo, has officially opened its U.S. office in New York City. The expansion marks a major milestone in the agency's mission to help U.S. startups and established brands grow across Asia through tailored marketing, localization, and cross-border brand strategy.

Operating as Creative For More U.S.A., the New York office serves as a bridge between the United States and Asia, providing go-to-market consulting, digital marketing, and creative campaign management to businesses looking to expand internationally.

“Our work has always been about helping brands tell their stories across borders,” said Geraldine Pang, Founder of Creative For More.“New York represents the perfect hub for collaboration with ambitious U.S. companies who want to make an impact in Southeast Asia. We're here to guide that journey-strategically, creatively, and authentically.”

Through its Singapore headquarters and Tokyo office, Creative For More brings on-the-ground market insights and regional execution power to its New York clients. The agency's cross-border team supports every stage of global brand growth-from market research and localization to creative execution and digital campaign optimization.

Key services offered by Creative For More U.S.A. include:



Go-To-Market Strategy for U.S. brands entering Southeast Asia

Brand Localization and Messaging Development

Creative Campaign Management and Paid Advertising

Influencer and Partnership Marketing International Brand Consulting and Market Entry Strategy



Why Southeast Asia?

Southeast Asia's 440 million digital consumers make it one of the world's most dynamic markets. However, the region's diversity-across culture, language, and digital behavior-demands expertise beyond standard U.S. playbooks. Creative For More's team lives and operates across these markets, delivering country-specific marketing strategies that resonate with local audiences while protecting global brand identity.

The New York office operates as a Delaware LLC, with leadership present in the city and campaign execution supported by C4M's Singapore and Tokyo teams. The agency plans to host cross-border workshops and marketing clinics for U.S. companies throughout 2026.

