Axi Is Heading To Jeddah Fintech Week 2025

SYDNEY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a financial leader in online CFD and FX trading, announced their attendance at this year's Jeddah Fintech Week, taking place November 16-17, at Hilton Jeddah in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to explore trading through the Axi trading platform, how they can grow their IB and Affiliate business scoring exclusive deals available only during the event, discover how they can become funded traders through the broker's flagship capital allocation program, Axi Select – and access capital funding up to $1M USD – and more.“Traders are invited to visit our team at Booth #A6 and unlock their trading advantage with Axi,” says Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi. She adds,“Committed to providing our traders and partners with the tools and opportunities to accelerate their potential, we're bringing exclusive opportunities to this year's expo that you don't want to miss.”

Football enthusiasts can also visit Axi's booth for an inside look at the broker's longstanding partnership with eight-time Premier League Champions Manchester City. Exclusive Manchester City memorabilia and the club's mascots will be on-site for photo opportunities, and attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes from the broker.

In October, Axi participated in Forex Expo Dubai 2025 and was honoured with the 'Best Trading Experience' award*. In addition to this recognition, the broker also received several industry accolades*, including 'Most Reliable Broker'; 'Broker of the Year' and 'Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm' from Finance Feeds, and 'Best Broker MENA' from the Global Forex Awards, highlighting the broker's forward-thinking ethos and its vision for the future of the trading industry.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: ...

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of Axi. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.