Ourbus Adds 100+ Special Routes To Get College Students Home For Thanksgiving Break

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OurBus, the intercity transportation platform redefining modern bus travel, today announced expanded Thanksgiving service featuring 101 supplemental routes to help college students get home for the holidays.

Thanksgiving week poses a unique transportation crunch for students, as hundreds of thousands travel home simultaneously from college towns often located hundreds of miles from major cities or airports. Train and flight options are limited and costly, and traditional bus services routinely sell out.

In response, OurBus, the largest transportation platform serving college students across North America, is using its technology-driven, crowdsourced model to deploy additional buses precisely where and when they're needed most.

“Getting home for the holidays shouldn't be stressful or cost-prohibitive,” said Axel Hellman, co-founder of OurBus.“Our flexible model lets us quickly add capacity where traditional travel options fall short - ensuring students from Indiana to Ithaca can reconnect with family affordably and comfortably.”

OurBus' approach combines data analytics, student and family feedback, and partnerships with local operators to build routes that match real demand. While some routes run year-round, others operate specifically during major student travel periods like back-to-school in August, Thanksgiving, and spring break.

Together with OurBus' thoughtful amenities - free wi-fi and water, live GPS tracking, charging ports, onboard restrooms, and 24/7 rider support - students can look forward to a smoother, more connected journey home. Schedules are curated around college calendars and break timelines, making travel both flexible and student-friendly.

This year's Thanksgiving additions include special routes serving more than 30 colleges nationwide, including Binghamton, Boston College, Carnegie Mellon, Cornell, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. For many families, this expansion means parents no longer need to drive hours to pick up their kids from campus, and students can travel home comfortably - with space for extra luggage - at an affordable cost.

The company's crowdsourced model encourages students and families to suggest new routes directly through the OurBus website, shaping future travel options based on real community needs.

“Our mission has always been to make intercity travel work better for people,” added Hellman.“Whether it's a daily commuter or a student heading home for Thanksgiving, OurBus is proving that technology and local partnerships can make travel more accessible, affordable, and human.”

To view routes, book tickets, or suggest new ones, visit ourbus or download the OurBus app for live tracking, booking, and app-only deals.

ABOUT OURBUS

Founded in 2016, OurBus partners with local and family-run bus operators to connect more than 300 destinations nationwide, using technology and rider feedback to make intercity travel smarter, more comfortable, and more sustainable. By combining innovation with community roots, OurBus makes bus travel not just an option - but a preferred choice for travelers across America.