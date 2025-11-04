Raising A New Cohort Of Epidemiologists In West Africa

Graduates sang and clapped as they celebrated reaching a personal milestone. They were embarking on a new journey as the next generation of mental health leaders in West Africa.

After nine months of rigorous classroom and field training, fellows from Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali and Niger became the pioneers of the Subregional Intermediate Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) in Mental Health. They graduated in Côte d'Ivoire on 20 August.

Dr Harouna Morou, the representative of the FETP graduates, expressed his deepest gratitude to the health authorities of Côte d'Ivoire for their vision and commitment to mental health, to the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), and to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) for making the training possible.

He extended his gratitude to the godfather of their cohort, Professor Youssa Traoré, for his inspiration and constant support, and to the trainers who passed on their knowledge to the graduates with passion and determination. Professor Traoré is also a graduate of the Africa CDC Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Leadership.

“This training has been an unmatched opportunity,” said Dr Morou.“It has truly been transformative. It has allowed us to acquire concrete skills, thanks to tools adapted to local realities.”

The training was designed to strengthen participants' competencies in thematic areas of public mental health, including epidemiology, surveillance systems evaluation, leadership skills, access to mental health services, mental health laws and legislation, and national mental health strategies. These competencies will help inform and implement sustainable and impactful mental health interventions at local, regional and national levels.

Graduates are now equipped to strengthen mental health surveillance, promote and facilitate the decentralisation of mental health services to primary health care and community-based facilities, and improve access to mental health care.

At the end of the training, participants were motivated to improve the mental health of their populations and support service users and their families, to prioritise mental health within the broader health and development agenda, and to demonstrate leadership skills necessary for operating at mid- and advanced levels of the mental health system.

The feeling of success was palpable.

“Today is not a simple certificate presentation, it is a historic moment that illustrates a major advance in our collective quest for an Africa where mental health is recognised, integrated and strengthened as an essential component of public health,” said Dr Adelard Kakunze, Senior Technical Officer in the Division of Disease Control and Prevention at Africa CDC, representing the Head of Division.

“I would like to reaffirm Africa CDC's commitment to continue working with Member States and partners to build public health capacity across the continent. Today, you are ready to become leaders in your respective countries. I invite you to demonstrate the leadership skills and team spirit you have acquired during the training,” Dr Kakunze said.

The burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions has grown by 67 per cent between 1990 and 2017. Given this rate of increase, NCDs and mental health conditions are projected to cause more premature deaths in Africa than in any other region by 2030.

“We need epidemiological evidence that shows us the burden of these mental health problems,” said Dr Herbert Kazoora of AFENET.

“I am happy that this training has been used effectively and demonstrates to our partners and to Africa CDC that we have the capacity to deliver. We dreamed it, and we have made it happen,” said Professor Mamadou Samba, Director-General of Health at the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene of Côte d'Ivoire.

Speaking to the graduates - the first French-speaking cohort to complete the course - he encouraged them to apply their new skills and make them available in their countries.

“There is no health without mental health. The message is very clear, it is up to you to ensure that it is received and understood widely in our communities,” Professor Samba said.

