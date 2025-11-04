403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Aims to End Non-State Armed Groups
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani announced on Monday that political parties across Iraq have achieved a "unified national consensus" to remove all weapons that operate outside the control of the state.
A statement from his media office indicated that al-Sudani made these comments during a recent interview.
Local media outlets reported that al-Sudani explained in the interview that "there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all."
He questioned why foreign forces would need to remain in Iraq, highlighting that the Islamic State (IS) no longer constitutes a threat. He further stressed that armed groups should either merge with official security forces or disarm and participate in the political process, the reports noted.
The prime minister also addressed Iraq's relationship with the United States.
"Iraq pursues a balanced relationship with the United States, one that serves mutual interests and affirms Iraq's independent role as a partner, not a sphere of influence," al-Sudani was quoted as saying in the media office statement.
In a related development, the United States and Iraq reached an agreement last September to gradually withdraw U.S.-led international coalition forces from the country.
A statement from his media office indicated that al-Sudani made these comments during a recent interview.
Local media outlets reported that al-Sudani explained in the interview that "there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all."
He questioned why foreign forces would need to remain in Iraq, highlighting that the Islamic State (IS) no longer constitutes a threat. He further stressed that armed groups should either merge with official security forces or disarm and participate in the political process, the reports noted.
The prime minister also addressed Iraq's relationship with the United States.
"Iraq pursues a balanced relationship with the United States, one that serves mutual interests and affirms Iraq's independent role as a partner, not a sphere of influence," al-Sudani was quoted as saying in the media office statement.
In a related development, the United States and Iraq reached an agreement last September to gradually withdraw U.S.-led international coalition forces from the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment