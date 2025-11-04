First Orion Named“Telecommunications Solution Provider Of The Year” In 2025 Mobile Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Branded Communications Company Honoredfor Restoring Trust in Voice Communications

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communications solutions, today announced that it has been named the“Telecommunications Solution Provider of the Year” in the prestigious 2025 Mobile Breakthrough Awards. The annual awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products driving innovation and excellence across the global mobile and wireless industry.

In today's mobile world, spam calls, illegal robocalls, and anonymous“unknown” numbers have eroded trust in voice communication. First Orion's branded communication solutions restore consumer confidence by enabling businesses to display their name, logo, and reason for calling directly on a recipient's screen-transforming unknown numbers into recognized, trusted interactions. Proven results-higher answer rates, reduced fraud, and stronger engagement for leading brands-helped the company earn this industry distinction.

“Our mission is simple yet powerful - to make every call worth answering,” said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion.“This recognition from Mobile Breakthrough reinforces our belief that trust is the cornerstone of modern communication. We're proud to lead the way in restoring confidence in the phone call and helping brands connect with customers transparently and reliably.”

First Orion's technology is deeply integrated with major U.S. wireless carriers, allowing its branded calling solutions to function seamlessly across networks, devices, and operating systems. This carrier-backed integration provides enterprises with unmatched reach and reliability while helping consumers identify legitimate calls from recognized brands-reducing fraud and improving engagement rates across the industry.

With millions of branded calls delivered each day, First Orion continues to pioneer and lead the industry in transforming voice communication from an uncertain interruption into a reliable, brand-driven experience-one call at a time.

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call and messaging experience for businesses and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of products to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency on a scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program honors excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products, and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi, and more. For more information, visit.

Media Contact:

