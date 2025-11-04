Azerbaijan, Algeria To Mint Trade, Economy, Scientific And Tech Co-Op Commission (PHOTO)
The agreement marks an important stage in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.
The document creates a structured and institutionalized mechanism for deepening cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, science, and technology.
The joint commission will serve as a platform for identifying new areas of mutual interest and coordinating initiatives, as well as exchanging experience and best practices.
