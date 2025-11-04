Smart Home Healthcare Market Forecast And Growth Analysis Report 2025: A $796.03 Billion Industry Driven By Rising Diabetes Prevalence, AI Integration, And Expansion Of Digital Health Ecosystems

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Healthcare Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides extensive analysis of market segments, including product, technology, application, and regional breakdowns, while addressing key questions about the market's future and current dynamics.



The global smart home healthcare market, valued at USD 96.44 Billion in 2024, is poised for exponential growth. Driven by an increasing geriatric population, chronic disease prevalence, and technological advancements in IoT-enabled medical devices, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.50% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 796.03 Billion by 2034.

The rising demand for remote patient monitoring and aging-in-place solutions, alongside advancements in AI and wearable technologies, is significantly influencing this growth trajectory.

Smart Home Healthcare Market Overview

The smart home healthcare market is rapidly expanding, propelled by the growing adoption of connected health devices and digital health technologies for home-based patient care management. Innovations in IoT integration and AI are reshaping healthcare delivery beyond traditional settings, aiming to improve outcomes and reduce costs. This evolving landscape highlights the potential to reach USD 796.03 Billion by 2034.

Smart Home Healthcare Market Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is a key growth driver. As of November 2024, over 800 million individuals worldwide were living with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation. This surge catalyzes demand for continuous, non-invasive health monitoring within home environments. Smart home healthcare technologies, offering real-time tracking and remote consultations, are crucial for chronic disease care management, underpinning market growth.

Smart Home Healthcare Market Trends

Notable market trends include the increased integration of AI and the adoption of digital media. AI in health governance ensures safe, ethical, and effective digital health solutions. In March 2025, the WHO designated Delft University of Technology's Digital Ethics Centre as a Collaborating Centre on AI for health governance, enhancing global efforts toward responsible AI use in smart healthcare.

Strategic healthcare app launches, such as Ant Group's AI-powered healthcare app AQ in June 2025, bolster this sector by offering numerous digital services and connecting users to extensive medical networks, thereby stimulating market demand and innovation.

Smart Home Healthcare Market Share

Smart glucose monitoring systems are set to dominate due to diabetes prevalence and advances in wearable technologies. Garmin's 2025 patent for a breakthrough sensor enhances optical health data accuracy, marking a shift toward smarter, non-invasive glucose monitoring.

Smart Home Healthcare Market Analysis by Region

In 2024, North America led the market, leveraging strong healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of digital technologies, and key player presence. Innovations like LG Electronics' Primefocus Health platform in August 2024 underscore the region's role in shaping home-based healthcare advancements.

Leading Players in the Smart Home Healthcare Market



Honeywell International Inc: Innovator in medical sensor technologies for home-use healthcare devices.

Siemens Healthineers: Partnered with Tower Health to enhance healthcare delivery through a Value Partnership.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Provides a comprehensive range of professional healthcare products and services.

Qualcomm Incorporated: Offers telemedicine and remote patient monitoring tech. Other key players include Schneider Electric SE, DexCom, Inc., Medical Guardian LLC, Agatsa Software Pvt. Ltd., and Bayalarm.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Cellular networks are expected to lead in technology, offering superior connectivity and data efficiency.

Health status monitoring is projected to capture a major application share. North America held approximately 45% of the revenue share historically.

Market Size and Forecast



2024 Market Size: USD 96.44 Billion

2034 Projected Market Size: USD 796.03 Billion

CAGR (2025-2034): 23.50% Largest Market in 2024: North America

