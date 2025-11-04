Rocket Software Survey Finds 84% Of Consumers Link Brand Trust To Modern, Secure Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey reveals growing consumer impatience with slow or unreliable digital experiences, and strong connection between technology performance, security, and loyalty

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today released findings from a new survey revealing the critical role of modern, reliable technology in building brand trust. The study reveals that reliability and speed are no longer just features of a good digital experience but the foundation of consumer confidence. Two-thirds (66%) of consumers regularly consider the technology behind the digital services they use, signaling that performance and security are now visible expectations for everyday users.

The research also found that 84% of consumers say knowing a company uses up-to-date, secure technology boosts their confidence in doing business with that brand. And that confidence directly impacts loyalty: 51% of respondents said they would give a brand only two to three chances after a negative digital experience before switching to a competitor.

Rising Expectations for Digital Performance

The findings show that consumers expect transactions to move at the speed of modern life. Thirty-one percent expect online transactions, such as payments, bookings, or orders to process instantly, while another 26% expect completion within seconds.

When technology doesn't keep up, customers act quickly. Forty-three percent said they would try once more but switch brands if a transaction failed twice. Meanwhile, 12% said they would switch immediately.

Security and Trust Go Hand in Hand

A failed transaction causes more than just frustration; it creates doubt. Ninety percent of respondents said a failed transaction raises concerns about the safety of their personal data, underscoring how quickly technical issues can rapidly erode consumer trust.

“Technology performance is no longer invisible to consumers,” said Barbara Goose, Chief Marketing Officer at Rocket Software.“Every second shapes how customers perceive a brand. When systems fail, trust falters. Rebuilding that trust starts with delivering reliable, secure experiences.”

Research Methodology

The survey was conducted online among 1,048 U.S. adults aged 18 and older from October 10–13, 2025. The data was weighted to reflect the U.S. population by key demographic factors, with a credibility interval of ±4 percentage points.

To view the full Rocket Software Omnibus Survey findings, click here.

