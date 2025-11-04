91% Of Advisors Say Private Markets Are Essential For Differentiation Assetmark's Independent Study Reveals A Strategic Shift

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey of 400 financial advisors finds 68% plan to add private markets within a year – and nearly 60% of that group would switch firms for access – as demand and calls for accessibility surge









CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Inc., a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today released findings from its independent advisor insights survey, AssetMark Advisor Insights: Private Markets 2025. Conducted in September 2025 among 400 U.S. financial advisors, the results reveal a strategic shift in advisor priorities: private markets have moved from niche to necessity.

Nearly all advisors (91%) say access to private market investments is critical for differentiation. Among advisors not currently offering private markets, 68% plan to add them within the next year – and of that group, 59% would consider switching firms to gain access, especially those with higher practice Assets Under Management (AUM) and those serving wealthier clients.* These findings underscore a growing urgency for advisors to meet client demand and stay competitive.

“Advisors are signaling that private markets are no longer an optional service-they're a strategic necessity,” said Michael Kim, CEO of AssetMark.“Our research shows that clients' desire for diversification, exclusivity, and inflation protection is accelerating adoption, and advisors are preparing to meet these expectations.”

A Strategic Shift: Private Markets as a Competitive Edge

The survey reveals that private markets are now central to how advisors differentiate their services and deliver better potential client outcomes. Among advisors who already offer private market investments, 83% expect allocations to increase over the next three years. This momentum reflects both advisor conviction and rising client expectations-particularly among high-net-worth households. The willingness of nearly six in ten advisors who are planning to add private markets to switch firms in order to do so signals a competitive race among firms to meet demand.

Barriers to Access-and the Opportunity to Unlock Growth

Despite strong interest, advisors cite persistent barriers that limit broader adoption. High investment minimums and limited liquidity are the top concerns among those already offering private market investments, especially for clients with less than $1 million in assets. Advisors are calling for solutions that offer seamless onboarding, transparent fees and data, and flexible redemption options. These improvements could significantly broaden participation, making private markets more practical for a wider range of clients.

“Reducing entry points and improving liquidity are game changers,” said David McNatt, AssetMark Executive Vice President, Chief Wealth Solutions Officer.“These enhancements could help advisors engage clients often excluded – including investors under 40 and emerging high net worth clients – creating modern solutions that facilitate multi-generation opportunities for firms. Pairing these advancements with education and ease of use will give advisors the confidence to integrate private markets into more portfolios.”

Untapped Potential and Key Drivers of Adoption

The survey also highlights a notable gap: nearly half of advisors not currently offering private markets manage $500 million or more in assets, and over a third serve clients with household incomes above $1 million. These advisors represent a significant opportunity for expansion into private markets-if accessibility and education improve. Respondents identified portfolio diversification (53%), investor education (50%), and ease of use (48%) as the top factors that would drive increased adoption.

Unlocking the Opportunity

AssetMark's findings point to a clear call to action: firms must evolve to meet the rising demand for private market access. Advisors are ready to embrace these investments, but they need platforms that reduce friction, lower barriers, and support a broader range of clients. As private markets shift from exclusive to essential, the firms that prioritize accessibility, education, and ease of use will be best positioned to lead the next wave of advisor innovation.

