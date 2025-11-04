403
On board with PPDS: Luxury cruise liner brings an ocean of guest entertainment on stunning new superyacht hotels with 110 x Google Cast Philips MediaSuite TVs
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, 03 November 2025: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is delighted to announce the installation of 110x Google Cast and Netflix ready Philips MediaSuite TVs on Vietnam's most luxurious 6 star floating superyacht hotels – the spectacular Grand Pioneers I and II.
Halong Bay (which translates as ‘descending dragon’) on Tuan Chau Island is one of Vietnam’s most picturesque, fastest growing tourist destinations, with white sandy beaches, a clear turquoise ocean, and thousands of iconic limestone islets creating a paradisical setting like no other on earth.
With visitor numbers increasing threefold since 2010 to almost seven million*, there has been an equal boom in hotel properties, estimated to now be more than 38,000, with around 780,000 rooms. As competition for hotels reaches an all time high, coupled with growing high expectations from guests, the need for hoteliers – both on land and at sea – to differentiate and create unforgettable home from home experiences has never been greater.
Setting new standards
Seizing new opportunities, Viet Thuan Group, the No. 1 waterway bulk cargo transport group in Vietnam, recently acquired the twin 110 x 19 metre, seven deck, and 25,400 ton, Grand Pioneers I and II superyachts, which are the first luxury yacht hotels located in the Halong Bay. Operated by Grand Pioneers, the ambition was to set a new benchmark for onboard luxury, with a key focus centred on a ‘state of the art’ TV system, to bring unparalleled picture quality, entertainment choice, and capabilities to its modern and spacious cabins.
Working in partnership with leading IT and AV integration specialist, LOGICO, PPDS’ market favourite** Philips MediaSuite TV range was quickly identified as the standout choice and the only dedicated hospitality solution of its kind capable of achieving the company’s ambitions for this groundbreaking maritime project.
Already the preferred solution for some of the most established hotel chains around the world on land and, increasingly, at sea, a combined total of 110x Philips MediaSuite TVs – ranging from 50”-55” – were successfully installed inside cabins on the twin vessels ahead of their maiden voyages.
Ship of streams – licence the thrill
Connected to a local media server on board, guests can experience a near seamless transition to the ways they choose to access and enjoy their preferred TV entertainment inside their modern and spacious cabins.
Surpassing the entertainment capabilities and opportunities found on any cruise ship TV, Philips MediaSuite lets guests take full control of how, when, and what passengers choose to watch on the big screen, with an extensive choice of terrestrial channels, catch up services, plus a library of movies, shows, music, channels*, and games available to suit all interests and age groups. Guests can even experience a fully immersive experience, watching a Hollywood blockbuster while literally being on the set itself, with the likes of James Bond: The Living Daylights, Pan, and Kong Skull Island among movies filmed in Halong Bay.
Furthermore, with Philips MediaSuite including Google Cast already integrated into the TV itself, guests on board can access and enjoy their favourite content from their preferred streaming platforms directly on the big screen using their own personal device (smartphone, tablet, laptop).
Up and running within seconds, with Google Cast guests simply scan the unique QR code displayed on the screen to begin streaming, with Apple TV+, DAZN, Disney+, Prime, and YouTube™, among supported platforms. With customer security of paramount importance, all accounts are immediately disconnected – and any login details deleted – automatically upon checkout.
A personal touch
More than simply a TV, all displays on board the two ships, utilise the benefits of PPDS’ exclusive professional grade CMND remote management platform, providing a wave of new communication opportunities for the 100 plus crew members to communicate with guests directly in their cabins, while helping to ensure optimum performances at all time.
Highly intuitive and requiring minimal training, CMND brings a range of on screen customisation opportunities for the Grand Pioneers (on and offsite) team to feature a range of tailored backgrounds (colours and images) to suit their company branding or occasion, plus other additional messaging (marketing, promotions, safety, personalised notes), all on a highly intuitive TV user interface.
Sustainable
Aligned with PPDS’ strategy, the two Grand Pioneers super yachts have been designed with sustainability in mind, becoming the first cruise ships in Vietnam to meet international standards based on their green credentials.
Impacting all areas of the two ships, interiors are made from industrial wood (trees grown for industrial timber), instead of exploiting long term forests. The deck areas are made from environmentally modified bamboo, while the ships’ BMS (Building Management System) automatically adjusts the temperature, saving energy consumption of the air conditioning system by around 30 per cent. Grand Pioneers’ focus on sustainability also extended to the TVs, for which Philips MediaSuite further excelled.
Julian Lim, Sales VP for APA at PPDS, commented: “Since the introduction of Philips MediaSuite, we’ve helped to transform the in room entertainment experiences in thousands of guestrooms around the world, from small B&Bs and motels to multinational chains and resorts. As with all our solutions, Philips MediaSuite was designed to provide maximum versatility, and the ability to be tailored to any environment our partners and customers required. As demonstrated by this incredible project, this now includes hotels at sea.
“This is a landmark installation for Philips MediaSuite TVs, and we’re thrilled that guests staying on board the Grand Pioneers I and II can enjoy a TV experience unmatched by any other cruise.”
Mr Uy.Trinh Trungm IT Manager at Grand Pioneers added: “At Grand Pioneers, we strive to deliver unforgettable experiences for all our guests, whether on board to celebrate a wedding or other special occasion, dining on the ocean, hosting an important business meeting, or enjoying a well deserved break. As the newest and most luxurious superyachts in Halong Bay, we wanted to raise the bar in our cabins drawing on the latest advances in technology to create an experience better than anything seen before on a luxury cruise – and indeed in many hotels.
“Philips MediaSuite has surpassed all expectations, and our guests are reaping the benefits. We cannot speak highly enough of the PPDS and Logico teams that combined seamlessly to bring our ambitions to life.”
